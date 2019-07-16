Prep Baseball
REGULAR SEASON
Tuesday, July 16
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 16, Lewis Central 9
Abraham Lincoln 5, Creston 3
Wednesday, July 17
Lewis Central at Sioux City Heelan, 6 p.m.
POSTSEASON
CLASS 1-A
Substate 7, District 14
Semifinals Tuesday, July 16
Logan-Magnolia 10, Stanton 0, 6 inn.
St. Albert 16, AHSTW 8
Championship: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at St. Albert
Substate 8, District 16
Semifinals Tuesday, July 16
Woodbine 6, West Harrison 1
Coon Rapids-Bayard 10, IKM-Manning 1
Championship: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Coon Rapids
CLASS 2-A
Substate 8, District 15
Semifinals Tuesday, July 16
Underwood 6, Clarinda 2
Treynor 8, Red Oak 7
Championship: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Treynor
Substate 8, District 16
Semifinals Tuesday, July 16
Alta-Aurelia 8, MVAOCOU 5
Hinton 10, Missouri Valley 0, 5 inn.
Championship: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Hinton
Friday, July 19
Class 3-A
District Semifinals
Substate 8, District 15
Winterset vs. Carroll at Harlan, 5 p.m.
Atlantic at Harlan, 7 p.m.
Championship: 7 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Harlan
Substate 8, District 16
Glenwood vs. ADM at Dallas Center, 5 p.m.
Dallas Center-Grimes vs. Creston, 7 p.m.
Championship: 7 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Dallas Center
Friday, July 19
Class 4-A
Substate First Round
Substate 1: Thomas Jefferson at Urbandale, 7; Sioux City West at Sioux City East, 7; Sioux City North at Waukee, 7
Substate 8: Des Moines North at Johnston, 7; Abraham Lincoln at Lewis Central, 7; Indianola vs. Des Moines East at Des Moines Hoover, 7
Prep Softball
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Fort Dodge
Seeds in parentheses
CLASS 1-A
First round Monday, July 22
(1) Collins-Maxwell (25-1) vs. (8) Le Mars Gehlen (21-9), 11 a.m.
(4) Newell-Fonda (37-5) vs. (5) Lynnville-Sully (26-8), 11:30 a.m.
(2) Lisbon (32-6) vs. (7) Wayne (23-8), 1 p.m.
(3) Clarksville (31-1) vs. (6) Algona Garrigan (29-6), 1:30 p.m.
Semifinals Wednesday, July 24
Collins-Maxwell/Gehlen winner vs. Newell-Fonda/Lynnville-Sully winner, 11 a.m.
Lisbon-Wayne winner vs. Clarksville-Garrigan winner, 1 p.m.
Consolation Games Tuesday, July 23
Collins-Maxwell/Gehlen loser vs. Newell-Fonda/Lynnville-Sully loser, 11 a.m.
Lisbon-Wayne loser vs. Clarksville-Garrigan loser, 11:30 a.m.
Third place: 5 p.m. Thursday, July 25
Championship: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 25
CLASS 2-A
First round Monday, July 22
(1) North Linn (39-4) vs. (8) Wapello (17-12), 3 p.m.
(4) Mount Ayr (25-2) vs. (5) Dyersville Beckman (29-13), 3:30 p.m.
(2) East Marshall (31-4) vs. (7) Ogden (25-7), 5 p.m.
(3) Central Springs (28-7) vs. (6) Alta-Aurelia (20-9), 5:30 p.m.
Semifinals Wednesday, July 24
North Linn-Wapello winner vs. Mount Ayr-Beckman winner, 3 p.m.
East Marshall-Ogden winner vs. Central Springs/Alta-Aurelia winner, 5 p.m.
Consolation Games Tuesday, July 23
North Linn-Wapello loser vs. Mount Ayr-Beckman loser, 1 p.m.
East Marshall-Ogden loser vs. Central Springs/Alta-Aurelia loser, 5:30 p.m.
Third place: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25
Championship: 8:15 p.m. Thursday, July 25
CLASS 3-A
First round Monday, July 22
(1) Davenport Assumption (38-2) vs. (8) Algona, (17-10), 7 p.m.
(4) Albia (27-4) vs. (5) Waterloo Columbus (35-4), 7:30 p.m.
First Round Tuesday, July 23
(2) Louisa-Muscatine (33-4) vs. (7) Mount Vernon (27-11), 11 a.m.
(3) West Liberty (28-5) vs. (6) Treynor (30-3), 11:30 a.m.
Semifinals Wednesday, July 24
Assumption-Algona winner vs. Albia-Columbus winner, 11:30 a.m.
Louisa-Muscatine/Mount Vernon winner vs. West Liberty-Treynor winner, 1:30 p.m.
Consolation Game Tuesday, July 23
Assumption-Algona loser vs. Albia-Columbus loser, 3 p.m.
Consolation Game Wednesday, July 24
Louisa-Muscatine/Mount Vernon loser vs. West Liberty-Treynor loser, 11 a.m.
Third place: 2:30 p.m. Friday,, July 26
Championship: 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 26
