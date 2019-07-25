Scoreboard
Prep Baseball

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Principal Park, Des Moines

Seeds in parentheses

CLASS 1-A

First Round Friday, July 26

(1) Mason City Newman (35-3) vs. (8) Pekin (17-8), 1:30 p.m.

(4) Don Bosco (28-4) vs. (5) Coon Rapids-Bayard (29-4), 11 a.m.

First Round Saturday, July 27

(2) Alburnett (32-5) vs. (7) South Winneshiek (29-9), 11 a.m.

(3) Martensdale-St. Marys (34-6) vs. (6) Remsen-St. Mary’s (26-7), 1:30 p.m.

Semifinals: Thursday, Aug. 1, times TBA

Championship: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3

CLASS 2-A

First Round Monday, July 29

(1) North Linn (38-5) vs. (8) West Branch (20-7), 11 a.m.

(4) Central Lee (21-2) vs. (5) Des Moines Christian (28-8), 1:30 p.m.

(2) Van Meter (31-3) vs. (7) Underwood (26-4), 7 p.m.

(3) New Hampton (28-9) vs. (6) West Sioux (21-5), 4:30 p.m.

Semifinals: Thursday, Aug. 1, times TBA

Championship: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3

CLASS 3-A

First Round Tuesday, July 30

(1) Cedar Rapids Xavier (38-2) vs. (8) ADM (13-17), 11 a.m.

(4) Marion (32-5) vs. (5) Sioux City Heelan (29-10), 1:30 p.m.

(2) Davenport Assumption (31-4) vs. (7) Boone (20-12), 7 p.m.

(3) Central DeWitt (36-3) vs. (6) Centerville (24-6), 4:30 p.m.

Semifinals: Friday, Aug. 2, times TBA

Championship: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3,

CLASS 4-A

First Round Wednesday, July 31

(1) Johnston (34-5) vs. (8) Ankeny (21-17), 1:30 p.m.

(4) WDM Dowling (30-11) vs. (5) Southeast Polk (30-13), 11 a.m.

(2) Iowa City West (33-7) vs. (7) Pleasant Valley (25-11), 7 p.m.

(3) Western Dubuque (32-9) vs. (6) Urbandale (28-14)

Semifinals Friday, Aug. 2

Johnston-Ankeny winner vs. Dowling-SE Polk winner, 7 p.m.

Iowa City West-Pleasant Valley winner vs. Western Dubuque-Urbandale winner, 4:30 p.m.

Championship: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3

All-Hawkeye Ten Teams

First Team

*Brett Sears, Sr., P-SS, Harlan; *Connor Bruck, Jr., P, Harlan; *Ethan Bernard, Sr., P-CF, St. Albert; *Chase McLaren, Sr., P-IF, Atlantic; Gavin Gillam, Jr., C, Creston; Jack Mendlik, Jr., P-OF, Denison-Schleswig; Cade Van Ness, Sr., P-C, Glenwood; Colton Schutte, Sr., P-OF, Glenwood; Luke Schaben, Sr., 2B, Harlan; Kyle Berg, Jr., C, Carroll Kuemper; Drake Nettles, Sr., UT, Lewis Central; Easton Dermody, Jr., P-IF, Lewis Central; Jordan Wardlow, Jr., OF, Lewis Central; Jonah Pomrenke, So., OF, Lewis Central; Cy Patterson, So., SS, St. Albert; Lance Wright, Jr., P-C, St. Albert.

Second Team

Parker Rock, Jr., UT, Clarinda; Logan Green, Fr., C, Clarinda; Eli Loudon, Jr., P-IF, Creston; Braiden Heiden, So., P-IF, Denison-Schleswig; Michael Radford, Sr., UT, Glenwood; Eli Bales, Sr., UT, Glenwood; Pierce Harrington, Sr., P, Glenwood; Jon Owens, Sr., OF, Harlan; Joey Moser, Fr., 3B, Harlan; AJ Schreck, Sr., P, Carroll Kuemper; Bryson Sharon, Jr., P, Lewis Central; John Hemmingsen, Sr., OF, Lewis Central; Jake Powell, Sr., UT, Lewis Central; Carter Bruce, Sr., P-SS, Red Oak; Ryan Genereux, Jr., LF, St. Albert; Isaac Sherrill, So., 3B, St. Albert.

Honorable Mention

Atlantic: Brody O’Brien, Colin Mullenix. Clarinda: Cooper Neal. Creston: Bryce Fitzgerald. Denison-Schleswig: Carter Wessel, Dawson Dorhout, Nathan Gallup. Glenwood: Andrew Holiday, Cooper Silvius, Ethan Fisher, Kaden Wray. Harlan: Derec Weyer. Carroll Kuemper: Jake Hugeback. Lewis Central: Alex Watson. Shenandoah: Austin Herold, Owen McCunn. St. Albert: Reed Miller.

*unanimous selection

Prep Softball

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Fort Dodge

Seeds in parentheses

CLASS 1-A

Third place: Lisbon 6, Newell-Fonda 2

Championship: Collins-Maxwell (27-1) vs. Clarksville (33-1), 6 p.m. Thursday, July 25

CLASS 2-A

Third place: Mount Ayr 5, East Marshall 4

Championship: North Linn (41-4) vs. Alta-Aurelia (22-9), late

CLASS 3-A

Third place: Waterloo Columbus (36-5) vs. West Liberty (29-6), 2:30 p.m. Friday, July 26

Championship: Davenport Assumption (40-2) vs. Louisa-Muscatine (35-4), 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 26

CLASS 4-A

Third place: West Delaware (31-11) vs. Charles City (36-4), 4:45 p.m. Friday, July 26

Championship: Carlisle (37-3) vs. North Scott (27-4), 5:45 p.m. Friday, July 26

CLASS 5-A

Third place: Johnston (35-9) vs. Iowa City High (35-8), 7 p.m. Friday, July 26

Championship: Waukee (40-3) vs. WDM Valley (32-10), 8 p.m. Friday, July 26

