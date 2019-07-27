Scoreboard
Prep Baseball

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Principal Park, Des Moines

Seeds in parentheses

CLASS 1-A

First Round Friday, July 26

Mason City Newman 8, Pekin 7

Don Bosco 3, Coon Rapids-Bayard 1

First Round Saturday, July 27

Alburnett 13, South Winneshiek 4

Remsen St. Mary’s 4, Martensdale-St. Marys 2

Semifinals: Thursday, Aug. 1, times TBA

Championship: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3

CLASS 2-A

First Round Monday, July 29

(1) North Linn (38-5) vs. (8) West Branch (20-7), 11 a.m.

(4) Central Lee (21-2) vs. (5) Des Moines Christian (28-8), 1:30 p.m.

(2) Van Meter (31-3) vs. (7) Underwood (26-4), 7 p.m.

(3) New Hampton (28-9) vs. (6) West Sioux (21-5), 4:30 p.m.

Semifinals: Thursday, Aug. 1, times TBA

Championship: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3

CLASS 3-A

First Round Tuesday, July 30

(1) Cedar Rapids Xavier (38-2) vs. (8) ADM (13-17), 11 a.m.

(4) Marion (32-5) vs. (5) Sioux City Heelan (29-10), 1:30 p.m.

(2) Davenport Assumption (31-4) vs. (7) Boone (20-12), 7 p.m.

(3) Central DeWitt (36-3) vs. (6) Centerville (24-6), 4:30 p.m.

Semifinals: Friday, Aug. 2, times TBA

Championship: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3,

CLASS 4-A

First Round Wednesday, July 31

(1) Johnston (34-5) vs. (8) Ankeny (21-17), 1:30 p.m.

(4) WDM Dowling (30-11) vs. (5) Southeast Polk (30-13), 11 a.m.

(2) Iowa City West (33-7) vs. (7) Pleasant Valley (25-11), 7 p.m.

(3) Western Dubuque (32-9) vs. (6) Urbandale (28-14)

Semifinals Friday, Aug. 2

Johnston-Ankeny winner vs. Dowling-SE Polk winner, 7 p.m.

Iowa City West-Pleasant Valley winner vs. Western Dubuque-Urbandale winner, 4:30 p.m.

Championship: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3

AL LEADERS

Through Friday, July 26

BATTING—LeMahieu, New York, .332; Brantley, Houston, .326; Devers, Boston, .326; Bogaerts, Boston, .314; Alberto, Baltimore, .311; Polanco, Minnesota, .306; Merrifield, Kansas City, .302; Lindor, Cleveland, .299; Trout, Los Angeles, .299; Moncada, Chicago, .297.

RUNS—Betts, Boston, 96; Bogaerts, Boston, 83; Devers, Boston, 83; Trout, Los Angeles, 81; Semien, Oakland, 75; Bregman, Houston, 74; LeMahieu, New York, 74; Merrifield, Kansas City, 74; Encarnacion, New York, 71; 2 tied at 68.

RBI—Trout, Los Angeles, 83; Devers, Boston, 82; Bogaerts, Boston, 80; Abreu, Chicago, 72; Encarnacion, New York, 72; Soler, Kansas City, 72; LeMahieu, New York, 71; Kepler, Minnesota, 70; Rosario, Minnesota, 68; 2 tied at 65.

HITS—Devers, Boston, 134; Merrifield, Kansas City, 133; LeMahieu, New York, 130; Polanco, Minnesota, 126; Brantley, Houston, 125; Bogaerts, Boston, 124; Betts, Boston, 118; Semien, Oakland, 116; Gurriel, Houston, 115; Martinez, Boston, 113.

DOUBLES—Castellanos, Detroit, 36; Bogaerts, Boston, 34; Devers, Boston, 33; Polanco, Minnesota, 29; Merrifield, Kansas City, 28; Betts, Boston, 27; Brantley, Houston, 27; Chapman, Oakland, 27; 5 tied at 26.

TRIPLES—Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 6; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 6; Smith, Seattle, 6; Dozier, Kansas City, 5; Gardner, New York, 5; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; 6 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS—Trout, Los Angeles, 33; Encarnacion, New York, 30; Kepler, Minnesota, 27; Soler, Kansas City, 27; Bregman, Houston, 26; Cruz, Minnesota, 26; Nunez, Baltimore, 25; Vogelbach, Seattle, 25; Mancini, Baltimore, 24; Sanchez, New York, 24.

STOLEN BASES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 31; Smith, Seattle, 27; Andrus, Texas, 22; Ramirez, Cleveland, 22; Villar, Baltimore, 21; Hamilton, Kansas City, 17; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 17; Gordon, Seattle, 16; Lindor, Cleveland, 16; 2 tied at 15.

PITCHING—Lynn, Texas, 13-6; Verlander, Houston, 13-4; German, New York, 12-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 12-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 12-4; Cole, Houston, 11-5; Giolito, Chicago, 11-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 11-8; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-5; 2 tied at 10.

ERA—Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.60; Verlander, Houston, 2.86; Berrios, Minnesota, 2.94; Stroman, Toronto, 2.96; Minor, Texas, 3.00; Cole, Houston, 3.03; Miley, Houston, 3.18; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 3.29; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.44; Bauer, Cleveland, 3.49.

STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 205; Verlander, Houston, 183; Sale, Boston, 182; Bauer, Cleveland, 179; Boyd, Detroit, 168; Bieber, Cleveland, 166; Morton, Tampa Bay, 163; Lynn, Texas, 160; Giolito, Chicago, 141; 2 tied at 136.

NL LEADERS

Through Friday, July 26

BATTING—McNeil, New York, .340; Yelich, Milwaukee, .334; Bellinger, Los Angeles, .330; Blackmon, Colorado, .323; Marte, Arizona, .321; Rendon, Washington, .313; Freeman, Atlanta, .304; Arenado, Colorado, .303; Bryant, Chicago, .302; Dahl, Colorado, .300.

RUNS—Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 81; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 81; Bryant, Chicago, 79; Blackmon, Colorado, 77; Yelich, Milwaukee, 77; Freeman, Atlanta, 75; Story, Colorado, 74; Bell, Pittsburgh, 73; Rendon, Washington, 73; Baez, Chicago, 71.

RBI—Bell, Pittsburgh, 86; Freeman, Atlanta, 81; Escobar, Arizona, 79; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 78; Yelich, Milwaukee, 78; Alonso, New York, 76; Arenado, Colorado, 76; Rendon, Washington, 73; Harper, Philadelphia, 71; 2 tied at 69.

HITS—Marte, Arizona, 129; Freeman, Atlanta, 123; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 122; Blackmon, Colorado, 121; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 119; Baez, Chicago, 119; Yelich, Milwaukee, 119; Arenado, Colorado, 118; Escobar, Arizona, 117; McNeil, New York, 116.

DOUBLES—Bell, Pittsburgh, 33; Bryant, Chicago, 30; Harper, Philadelphia, 30; Rendon, Washington, 30; Baez, Chicago, 27; McNeil, New York, 27; Blackmon, Colorado, 26; Dahl, Colorado, 26; Freeman, Atlanta, 26; 3 tied at 25.

TRIPLES—Escobar, Arizona, 9; Blackmon, Colorado, 7; Marte, Arizona, 6; Rosario, New York, 6; Ervin, Cincinnati, 5; Tapia, Colorado, 5; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 5; 10 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS—Yelich, Milwaukee, 35; Alonso, New York, 34; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 34; Renfroe, San Diego, 28; Bell, Pittsburgh, 27; Suarez, Cincinnati, 27; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 26; Muncy, Los Angeles, 26; Reyes, San Diego, 26; 3 tied at 25.

STOLEN BASES—Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 23; Dyson, Arizona, 23; Yelich, Milwaukee, 23; Turner, Washington, 21; Robles, Washington, 17; Margot, San Diego, 15; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 14; Wong, St. Louis, 14; 3 tied at 13.

PITCHING—Strasburg, Washington, 13-4; Ryu, Los Angeles, 11-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; Fried, Atlanta, 10-4; Greinke, Arizona, 10-4; Hudson, St. Louis, 10-4; Marquez, Colorado, 10-5; Soroka, Atlanta, 10-2; 6 tied at 9.

ERA—Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.74; Scherzer, Washington, 2.41; Soroka, Atlanta, 2.44; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.71; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.84; deGrom, New York, 2.86; Greinke, Arizona, 2.87; Davies, Milwaukee, 3.17; Buehler, Los Angeles, 3.23; Corbin, Washington, 3.25.

STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 189; deGrom, New York, 163; Ray, Arizona, 162; Strasburg, Washington, 159; Corbin, Washington, 151; Nola, Philadelphia, 145; Castillo, Cincinnati, 144; Marquez, Colorado, 140; Wheeler, New York, 137; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 136.

PCL

Saturday, July 27

Salt Lake 8, Albuquerque 4

Sunday, July 28

Nashville at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Round Rock at Iowa, 1:08 p.m.

San Antonio at Omaha, 2:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Sacramento, 3:05 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 6:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Albuquerque, 7:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at El Paso, 7:05 p.m.

Reno at Fresno, 7:05 p.m.

Tour de France

Saturday’s Results

Stage 20: A 59.9-mile ride from Albertville to Val Thorens

1. Vincenzo Nibali, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, 1:51:53.

2. Alejandro Valverde, Spain, Movistar Team, :10 behind.

3. Mikel Landa, Spain, Movistar Team, :14.

4. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Team Ineos, :17.

5. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Team Ineos, same time.

6. Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Education First, :23.

7. Emanuel Buchmann, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.

8. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Team Jumbo-Visma, :25.

9. Wout Poels, Netherlands, Team Ineos, :30.

10. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar Team, same time.

Overall Standings

(After 20 stages)

1. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, 79:52:52.

2. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Ineos, 1:11.

3. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, 1:31.

4. Emanuel Buchmann, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, 1:56.

5. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 3:45.

6. Mikel Landa, Spain, Movistar, 4:23.

7. Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Education First, 5:15.

8. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, 5:30.

9. Alejandro Valverde, Spain, Movistar, 6:12.

10. Warren Barguil, France, Arkea-Samsic, 7:32.

NASCAR

Xfinity U.S. Cellular 250

Race Saturday at Iowa Speedway, Newton

Lap Length: 0.894 mile

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (2) Chase Briscoe‥, Ford, 250.

2. (1) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 250.

3. (14) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 250.

4. (13) Noah Gragson‥, Chevrolet, 250.

5. (11) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 250.

6. (5) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 250.

7. (7) Shane Lee, Toyota, 250.

8. (15) Justin Haley‥, Chevrolet, 250.

9. (12) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 250.

10. (9) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 250.

11. (24) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 250.

12. (10) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 250.

13. (4) Riley Herbst(i), Toyota, 250.

14. (19) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 250.

15. (29) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 250.

16. (25) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 249.

17. (23) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, 249.

18. (30) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 249.

19. (26) Joey Gase, Toyota, 248.

20. (33) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 246.

21. (28) Stefan Parsons, Toyota, 246.

22. (35) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 245.

23. (36) Stan Mullis, Toyota, 243.

24. (27) Camden Murphy(i), Chevrolet, 239.

25. (38) Ryan Repko, Chevrolet, 237.

26. (17) Dillon Bassett, Chevrolet, Accident, 222.

27. (20) Brandon Brown‥, Chevrolet, Engine, 217.

28. (21) Will Rodgers, Chevrolet, 211.

29. (6) Cole Custer, Ford, Accident, 160.

30. (16) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, Accident, 160.

31. (32) David Starr, Chevrolet, Accident, 150.

32. (22) Chad Finchum, Toyota, Accident, 113.

33. (3) Brandon Jones, Toyota, Suspension, 105.

34. (37) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, Clutch, 87.

35. (31) Timmy Hill, Toyota, Suspension, 80.

36. (34) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, Brakes, 73.

37. (8) Austin Cindric, Ford, Accident, 43.

38. (18) JJ Yeley(i), Chevrolet, Ignition, 5.

MONSTER ENERGY CUP

Gander RV 400 Lineup

Race Sunday at Long Pond, Pa.

Lap Length: 2.5 miles

(Post position in parentheses)

1. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 174.058 mph.

2. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 173.377.

3. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 173.164.

4. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 173.110.

5. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 172.659.

6. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 172.586.

7. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 172.427.

8. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 172.371.

9. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 172.015.

10. (41) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 171.933.

11. (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 171.871.

12. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 171.795.

13. (95) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 171.638.

14. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 171.487.

15. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 171.432.

16. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 171.282.

17. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 171.112.

18. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 171.044.

19. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 171.028.

20. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 170.979.

21. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 170.626.

22. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 170.455.

23. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 170.300.

24. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford, 169.805.

25. (47) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 169.658.

26. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 169.106.

27. (36) Matt Tifft, Ford, 168.998.

28. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 168.852.

29. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 168.634.

30. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 168.486.

31. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 167.097.

32. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 166.732.

33. (53) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 164.234.

34. (51) BJ McLeod, Ford, 164.207.

35. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 163.964.

36. (27) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 162.387.

37. (77) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 162.048.

38. (52) Austin Theriault, Ford, 160.683.

Pro Golf

FedEx St. Jude Invitational

Third Round Leaders Saturday

At TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

Rory McIlroy 69-67-62—198

Brooks Koepka 68-67-64—199

Matthew Fitzpatrick 67-64-69—200

Marc Leishman 69-69-63—201

Alex Noren 66-69-66—201

Jon Rahm 62-71-68—201

Thorbjorn Olesen 66-71-65—202

Ian Poulter 66-69-67—202

Billy Horschel 67-66-69—202

Tommy Fleetwood 68-70-65—203

Justin Thomas 68-69-66—203

Bubba Watson 65-70-68—203

Webb Simpson 69-66-68—203

Matt Wallace 70-69-65—204

Haotong Li 69-69-67—205

Justin Rose 67-68-70—205

Shugo Imahira 65-69-71—205

Justin Harding 72-70-64—206

Jordan Spieth 70-70-66—206

Patrick Reed 73-66-67—206

Chez Reavie 68-70-68—206

Tyrrell Hatton 66-71-69—206

Kevin Na 70-66-70—206

Cameron Smith 65-68-73—206

Patrick Cantlay 65-68-73—206

Matthew Wolff 72-70-65—207

Aaron Rai 72-69-66—207

Dustin Johnson 69-69-69—207

Nate Lashley 66-70-71—207

Louis Oosthuizen 73-69-66—208

Adam Long 71-70-67—208

Rafa Cabrera Bello 70-71-67—208

Xander Schauffele 69-70-69—208

Corey Conners 67-71-70—208

Hideki Matsuyama 65-71-72—208

Henrik Stenson 69-67-72—208

Tony Finau 70-71-68—209

Jason Day 72-69-68—209

Jim Furyk 74-65-70—209

Andrew Putnam 66-71-72—209

Eddie Pepperell 70-74-66—210

Kevin Kisner 77-67-66—210

Paul Casey 70-71-69—210

Sergio Garcia 69-71-70—210

SENIOR BRITISH OPEN

Third Round Leaders Saturday

At Royal Lytham & St. Annes

Lytham St. Annes, England

a-amateur

Paul Broadhurst 67-71-67—205

Woody Austin 68-70-68—206

Ken Duke 68-69-70—207

Wes Short Jr 67-67-73—207

David McKenzie 70-70-68—208

Stephen Dodd 71-68-69—208

Phillip Price 71-67-70—208

Bernhard Langer 71-67-70—208

Paul Eales 74-69-66—209

Tim Petrovic 74-68-67—209

Darren Clarke 68-68-73—209

Shaun Micheel 71-72-67—210

Mauricio Molina 72-69-69—210

Jerry Kelly 73-66-71—210

Bart Bryant 69-68-73—210

Scott Dunlap 67-68-75—210

Magnus P Atlevi 68-73-70—211

Paul Lawrie 70-69-72—211

Colin Montgomerie 68-70-73—211

Doug Barron 69-69-73—211

Roger Chapman 70-68-73—211

Retief Goosen 70-67-74—211

Dan Olsen 70-72-70—212

Mark McNulty 73-67-72—212

Stephen Leaney 73-66-73—212

David Frost 72-67-73—212

Seiki Okuda 72-72-69—213

Ian Woosnam 72-72-69—213

Jeff Sluman 73-70-70—213

Thomas Levet 74-68-71—213

Peter Baker 69-73-71—213

Fred Funk 69-72-72—213

Miguel Angel Jimenez 71-68-74—213

Dicky Pride 71-68-74—213

Prayad Marksaeng 72-73-69—214

Thaworn Wiratchant 74-71-69—214

Jarmo Sandelin 70-75-69—214

Tom Pernice 73-71-70—214

Stephen Ames 74-69-71—214

Dennis Edlund 73-70-71—214

Billy Mayfair 73-69-72—214

Paul McGinley 73-69-72—214

Tom Gillis 68-73-73—214

Tom Lehman 70-70-74—214

Scott Parel 67-71-76—214

Miguel Angel Martin 70-75-70—215

Joe Durant 73-71-71—215

Dudley Hart 74-69-72—215

Paul Streeter 72-71-72—215

Simon P Brown 71-70-74—215

Esteban Toledo 71-70-74—215

Bob Estes 70-71-74—215

Fred Couples 73-67-75—215

Paul Archbold 70-70-75—215

LPGA Evian Championship

Third Round Leaders Saturday

At Evian Resort Golf Club

Evian-les-Bains, France

a-amateur

Hyo Joo Kim 69-64-65—198

Sung Hyun Park 67-66-66—199

Jin Young Ko 65-71-66—202

Inbee Park 65-68-69—202

Shanshan Feng 69-66-68—203

Mi Hyang Lee 65-67-71—203

Caroline Hedwall 72-64-68—204

Ariya Jutanugarn 70-71-64—205

Megan Khang 68-70-67—205

Chella Choi 67-70-68—205

Jennifer Kupcho 66-70-69—205

Moriya Jutanugarn 68-72-66—206

Carlota Ciganda 70-69-67—206

Mi Jung Hur 68-71-67—206

Sei Young Kim 68-68-70—206

In Gee Chun 73-71-72—216

Sakura Yokomine 71-73-72—216

Gaby Lopez 71-72-73—216

Brittany Lang 72-70-74—216

Ai Suzuki 74-70-73—217

Nicole Broch Larsen 74-69-74—217

Shi Hyun Ahn 70-72-75—217

Nuria Iturrioz 74-69-75—218

Celine Herbin 69-72-77—218

Haeji Kang 71-73-75—219

Ryann O’Toole 72-71-76—219

Tiffany Joh 71-72-76—219

Sarah Kemp 72-69-78—219

Aditi Ashok 73-71-76—220

Alena Sharp 71-70-79—220

NFL

PRESEASON

Thursday, Aug. 1

Denver vs Atlanta at Canton, Ohio, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 8

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville at Baltimore, 6:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

New England at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Denver at Seattle, 9 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 9

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10

L.A. Rams at Oakland, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Dallas at San Francisco, 8 p.m.

