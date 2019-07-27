Prep Baseball
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Principal Park, Des Moines
Seeds in parentheses
CLASS 1-A
First Round Friday, July 26
Mason City Newman 8, Pekin 7
Don Bosco 3, Coon Rapids-Bayard 1
First Round Saturday, July 27
Alburnett 13, South Winneshiek 4
Remsen St. Mary’s 4, Martensdale-St. Marys 2
Semifinals: Thursday, Aug. 1, times TBA
Championship: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3
CLASS 2-A
First Round Monday, July 29
(1) North Linn (38-5) vs. (8) West Branch (20-7), 11 a.m.
(4) Central Lee (21-2) vs. (5) Des Moines Christian (28-8), 1:30 p.m.
(2) Van Meter (31-3) vs. (7) Underwood (26-4), 7 p.m.
(3) New Hampton (28-9) vs. (6) West Sioux (21-5), 4:30 p.m.
Semifinals: Thursday, Aug. 1, times TBA
Championship: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3
CLASS 3-A
First Round Tuesday, July 30
(1) Cedar Rapids Xavier (38-2) vs. (8) ADM (13-17), 11 a.m.
(4) Marion (32-5) vs. (5) Sioux City Heelan (29-10), 1:30 p.m.
(2) Davenport Assumption (31-4) vs. (7) Boone (20-12), 7 p.m.
(3) Central DeWitt (36-3) vs. (6) Centerville (24-6), 4:30 p.m.
Semifinals: Friday, Aug. 2, times TBA
Championship: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3,
CLASS 4-A
First Round Wednesday, July 31
(1) Johnston (34-5) vs. (8) Ankeny (21-17), 1:30 p.m.
(4) WDM Dowling (30-11) vs. (5) Southeast Polk (30-13), 11 a.m.
(2) Iowa City West (33-7) vs. (7) Pleasant Valley (25-11), 7 p.m.
(3) Western Dubuque (32-9) vs. (6) Urbandale (28-14)
Semifinals Friday, Aug. 2
Johnston-Ankeny winner vs. Dowling-SE Polk winner, 7 p.m.
Iowa City West-Pleasant Valley winner vs. Western Dubuque-Urbandale winner, 4:30 p.m.
Championship: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3
AL LEADERS
Through Friday, July 26
BATTING—LeMahieu, New York, .332; Brantley, Houston, .326; Devers, Boston, .326; Bogaerts, Boston, .314; Alberto, Baltimore, .311; Polanco, Minnesota, .306; Merrifield, Kansas City, .302; Lindor, Cleveland, .299; Trout, Los Angeles, .299; Moncada, Chicago, .297.
RUNS—Betts, Boston, 96; Bogaerts, Boston, 83; Devers, Boston, 83; Trout, Los Angeles, 81; Semien, Oakland, 75; Bregman, Houston, 74; LeMahieu, New York, 74; Merrifield, Kansas City, 74; Encarnacion, New York, 71; 2 tied at 68.
RBI—Trout, Los Angeles, 83; Devers, Boston, 82; Bogaerts, Boston, 80; Abreu, Chicago, 72; Encarnacion, New York, 72; Soler, Kansas City, 72; LeMahieu, New York, 71; Kepler, Minnesota, 70; Rosario, Minnesota, 68; 2 tied at 65.
HITS—Devers, Boston, 134; Merrifield, Kansas City, 133; LeMahieu, New York, 130; Polanco, Minnesota, 126; Brantley, Houston, 125; Bogaerts, Boston, 124; Betts, Boston, 118; Semien, Oakland, 116; Gurriel, Houston, 115; Martinez, Boston, 113.
DOUBLES—Castellanos, Detroit, 36; Bogaerts, Boston, 34; Devers, Boston, 33; Polanco, Minnesota, 29; Merrifield, Kansas City, 28; Betts, Boston, 27; Brantley, Houston, 27; Chapman, Oakland, 27; 5 tied at 26.
TRIPLES—Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 6; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 6; Smith, Seattle, 6; Dozier, Kansas City, 5; Gardner, New York, 5; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; 6 tied at 4.
HOME RUNS—Trout, Los Angeles, 33; Encarnacion, New York, 30; Kepler, Minnesota, 27; Soler, Kansas City, 27; Bregman, Houston, 26; Cruz, Minnesota, 26; Nunez, Baltimore, 25; Vogelbach, Seattle, 25; Mancini, Baltimore, 24; Sanchez, New York, 24.
STOLEN BASES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 31; Smith, Seattle, 27; Andrus, Texas, 22; Ramirez, Cleveland, 22; Villar, Baltimore, 21; Hamilton, Kansas City, 17; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 17; Gordon, Seattle, 16; Lindor, Cleveland, 16; 2 tied at 15.
PITCHING—Lynn, Texas, 13-6; Verlander, Houston, 13-4; German, New York, 12-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 12-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 12-4; Cole, Houston, 11-5; Giolito, Chicago, 11-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 11-8; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-5; 2 tied at 10.
ERA—Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.60; Verlander, Houston, 2.86; Berrios, Minnesota, 2.94; Stroman, Toronto, 2.96; Minor, Texas, 3.00; Cole, Houston, 3.03; Miley, Houston, 3.18; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 3.29; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.44; Bauer, Cleveland, 3.49.
STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 205; Verlander, Houston, 183; Sale, Boston, 182; Bauer, Cleveland, 179; Boyd, Detroit, 168; Bieber, Cleveland, 166; Morton, Tampa Bay, 163; Lynn, Texas, 160; Giolito, Chicago, 141; 2 tied at 136.
NL LEADERS
Through Friday, July 26
BATTING—McNeil, New York, .340; Yelich, Milwaukee, .334; Bellinger, Los Angeles, .330; Blackmon, Colorado, .323; Marte, Arizona, .321; Rendon, Washington, .313; Freeman, Atlanta, .304; Arenado, Colorado, .303; Bryant, Chicago, .302; Dahl, Colorado, .300.
RUNS—Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 81; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 81; Bryant, Chicago, 79; Blackmon, Colorado, 77; Yelich, Milwaukee, 77; Freeman, Atlanta, 75; Story, Colorado, 74; Bell, Pittsburgh, 73; Rendon, Washington, 73; Baez, Chicago, 71.
RBI—Bell, Pittsburgh, 86; Freeman, Atlanta, 81; Escobar, Arizona, 79; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 78; Yelich, Milwaukee, 78; Alonso, New York, 76; Arenado, Colorado, 76; Rendon, Washington, 73; Harper, Philadelphia, 71; 2 tied at 69.
HITS—Marte, Arizona, 129; Freeman, Atlanta, 123; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 122; Blackmon, Colorado, 121; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 119; Baez, Chicago, 119; Yelich, Milwaukee, 119; Arenado, Colorado, 118; Escobar, Arizona, 117; McNeil, New York, 116.
DOUBLES—Bell, Pittsburgh, 33; Bryant, Chicago, 30; Harper, Philadelphia, 30; Rendon, Washington, 30; Baez, Chicago, 27; McNeil, New York, 27; Blackmon, Colorado, 26; Dahl, Colorado, 26; Freeman, Atlanta, 26; 3 tied at 25.
TRIPLES—Escobar, Arizona, 9; Blackmon, Colorado, 7; Marte, Arizona, 6; Rosario, New York, 6; Ervin, Cincinnati, 5; Tapia, Colorado, 5; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 5; 10 tied at 4.
HOME RUNS—Yelich, Milwaukee, 35; Alonso, New York, 34; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 34; Renfroe, San Diego, 28; Bell, Pittsburgh, 27; Suarez, Cincinnati, 27; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 26; Muncy, Los Angeles, 26; Reyes, San Diego, 26; 3 tied at 25.
STOLEN BASES—Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 23; Dyson, Arizona, 23; Yelich, Milwaukee, 23; Turner, Washington, 21; Robles, Washington, 17; Margot, San Diego, 15; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 14; Wong, St. Louis, 14; 3 tied at 13.
PITCHING—Strasburg, Washington, 13-4; Ryu, Los Angeles, 11-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; Fried, Atlanta, 10-4; Greinke, Arizona, 10-4; Hudson, St. Louis, 10-4; Marquez, Colorado, 10-5; Soroka, Atlanta, 10-2; 6 tied at 9.
ERA—Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.74; Scherzer, Washington, 2.41; Soroka, Atlanta, 2.44; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.71; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.84; deGrom, New York, 2.86; Greinke, Arizona, 2.87; Davies, Milwaukee, 3.17; Buehler, Los Angeles, 3.23; Corbin, Washington, 3.25.
STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 189; deGrom, New York, 163; Ray, Arizona, 162; Strasburg, Washington, 159; Corbin, Washington, 151; Nola, Philadelphia, 145; Castillo, Cincinnati, 144; Marquez, Colorado, 140; Wheeler, New York, 137; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 136.
PCL
Saturday, July 27
Salt Lake 8, Albuquerque 4
Sunday, July 28
Nashville at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Round Rock at Iowa, 1:08 p.m.
San Antonio at Omaha, 2:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Sacramento, 3:05 p.m.
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 6:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Albuquerque, 7:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at El Paso, 7:05 p.m.
Reno at Fresno, 7:05 p.m.
Tour de France
Saturday’s Results
Stage 20: A 59.9-mile ride from Albertville to Val Thorens
1. Vincenzo Nibali, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, 1:51:53.
2. Alejandro Valverde, Spain, Movistar Team, :10 behind.
3. Mikel Landa, Spain, Movistar Team, :14.
4. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Team Ineos, :17.
5. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Team Ineos, same time.
6. Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Education First, :23.
7. Emanuel Buchmann, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.
8. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Team Jumbo-Visma, :25.
9. Wout Poels, Netherlands, Team Ineos, :30.
10. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar Team, same time.
Overall Standings
(After 20 stages)
1. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, 79:52:52.
2. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Ineos, 1:11.
3. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, 1:31.
4. Emanuel Buchmann, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, 1:56.
5. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 3:45.
6. Mikel Landa, Spain, Movistar, 4:23.
7. Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Education First, 5:15.
8. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, 5:30.
9. Alejandro Valverde, Spain, Movistar, 6:12.
10. Warren Barguil, France, Arkea-Samsic, 7:32.
NASCAR
Xfinity U.S. Cellular 250
Race Saturday at Iowa Speedway, Newton
Lap Length: 0.894 mile
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (2) Chase Briscoe‥, Ford, 250.
2. (1) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 250.
3. (14) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 250.
4. (13) Noah Gragson‥, Chevrolet, 250.
5. (11) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 250.
6. (5) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 250.
7. (7) Shane Lee, Toyota, 250.
8. (15) Justin Haley‥, Chevrolet, 250.
9. (12) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 250.
10. (9) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 250.
11. (24) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 250.
12. (10) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 250.
13. (4) Riley Herbst(i), Toyota, 250.
14. (19) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 250.
15. (29) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 250.
16. (25) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 249.
17. (23) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, 249.
18. (30) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 249.
19. (26) Joey Gase, Toyota, 248.
20. (33) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 246.
21. (28) Stefan Parsons, Toyota, 246.
22. (35) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 245.
23. (36) Stan Mullis, Toyota, 243.
24. (27) Camden Murphy(i), Chevrolet, 239.
25. (38) Ryan Repko, Chevrolet, 237.
26. (17) Dillon Bassett, Chevrolet, Accident, 222.
27. (20) Brandon Brown‥, Chevrolet, Engine, 217.
28. (21) Will Rodgers, Chevrolet, 211.
29. (6) Cole Custer, Ford, Accident, 160.
30. (16) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, Accident, 160.
31. (32) David Starr, Chevrolet, Accident, 150.
32. (22) Chad Finchum, Toyota, Accident, 113.
33. (3) Brandon Jones, Toyota, Suspension, 105.
34. (37) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, Clutch, 87.
35. (31) Timmy Hill, Toyota, Suspension, 80.
36. (34) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, Brakes, 73.
37. (8) Austin Cindric, Ford, Accident, 43.
38. (18) JJ Yeley(i), Chevrolet, Ignition, 5.
MONSTER ENERGY CUP
Gander RV 400 Lineup
Race Sunday at Long Pond, Pa.
Lap Length: 2.5 miles
(Post position in parentheses)
1. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 174.058 mph.
2. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 173.377.
3. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 173.164.
4. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 173.110.
5. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 172.659.
6. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 172.586.
7. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 172.427.
8. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 172.371.
9. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 172.015.
10. (41) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 171.933.
11. (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 171.871.
12. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 171.795.
13. (95) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 171.638.
14. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 171.487.
15. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 171.432.
16. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 171.282.
17. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 171.112.
18. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 171.044.
19. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 171.028.
20. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 170.979.
21. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 170.626.
22. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 170.455.
23. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 170.300.
24. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford, 169.805.
25. (47) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 169.658.
26. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 169.106.
27. (36) Matt Tifft, Ford, 168.998.
28. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 168.852.
29. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 168.634.
30. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 168.486.
31. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 167.097.
32. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 166.732.
33. (53) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 164.234.
34. (51) BJ McLeod, Ford, 164.207.
35. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 163.964.
36. (27) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 162.387.
37. (77) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 162.048.
38. (52) Austin Theriault, Ford, 160.683.
Pro Golf
FedEx St. Jude Invitational
Third Round Leaders Saturday
At TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
Rory McIlroy 69-67-62—198
Brooks Koepka 68-67-64—199
Matthew Fitzpatrick 67-64-69—200
Marc Leishman 69-69-63—201
Alex Noren 66-69-66—201
Jon Rahm 62-71-68—201
Thorbjorn Olesen 66-71-65—202
Ian Poulter 66-69-67—202
Billy Horschel 67-66-69—202
Tommy Fleetwood 68-70-65—203
Justin Thomas 68-69-66—203
Bubba Watson 65-70-68—203
Webb Simpson 69-66-68—203
Matt Wallace 70-69-65—204
Haotong Li 69-69-67—205
Justin Rose 67-68-70—205
Shugo Imahira 65-69-71—205
Justin Harding 72-70-64—206
Jordan Spieth 70-70-66—206
Patrick Reed 73-66-67—206
Chez Reavie 68-70-68—206
Tyrrell Hatton 66-71-69—206
Kevin Na 70-66-70—206
Cameron Smith 65-68-73—206
Patrick Cantlay 65-68-73—206
Matthew Wolff 72-70-65—207
Aaron Rai 72-69-66—207
Dustin Johnson 69-69-69—207
Nate Lashley 66-70-71—207
Louis Oosthuizen 73-69-66—208
Adam Long 71-70-67—208
Rafa Cabrera Bello 70-71-67—208
Xander Schauffele 69-70-69—208
Corey Conners 67-71-70—208
Hideki Matsuyama 65-71-72—208
Henrik Stenson 69-67-72—208
Tony Finau 70-71-68—209
Jason Day 72-69-68—209
Jim Furyk 74-65-70—209
Andrew Putnam 66-71-72—209
Eddie Pepperell 70-74-66—210
Kevin Kisner 77-67-66—210
Paul Casey 70-71-69—210
Sergio Garcia 69-71-70—210
SENIOR BRITISH OPEN
Third Round Leaders Saturday
At Royal Lytham & St. Annes
Lytham St. Annes, England
a-amateur
Paul Broadhurst 67-71-67—205
Woody Austin 68-70-68—206
Ken Duke 68-69-70—207
Wes Short Jr 67-67-73—207
David McKenzie 70-70-68—208
Stephen Dodd 71-68-69—208
Phillip Price 71-67-70—208
Bernhard Langer 71-67-70—208
Paul Eales 74-69-66—209
Tim Petrovic 74-68-67—209
Darren Clarke 68-68-73—209
Shaun Micheel 71-72-67—210
Mauricio Molina 72-69-69—210
Jerry Kelly 73-66-71—210
Bart Bryant 69-68-73—210
Scott Dunlap 67-68-75—210
Magnus P Atlevi 68-73-70—211
Paul Lawrie 70-69-72—211
Colin Montgomerie 68-70-73—211
Doug Barron 69-69-73—211
Roger Chapman 70-68-73—211
Retief Goosen 70-67-74—211
Dan Olsen 70-72-70—212
Mark McNulty 73-67-72—212
Stephen Leaney 73-66-73—212
David Frost 72-67-73—212
Seiki Okuda 72-72-69—213
Ian Woosnam 72-72-69—213
Jeff Sluman 73-70-70—213
Thomas Levet 74-68-71—213
Peter Baker 69-73-71—213
Fred Funk 69-72-72—213
Miguel Angel Jimenez 71-68-74—213
Dicky Pride 71-68-74—213
Prayad Marksaeng 72-73-69—214
Thaworn Wiratchant 74-71-69—214
Jarmo Sandelin 70-75-69—214
Tom Pernice 73-71-70—214
Stephen Ames 74-69-71—214
Dennis Edlund 73-70-71—214
Billy Mayfair 73-69-72—214
Paul McGinley 73-69-72—214
Tom Gillis 68-73-73—214
Tom Lehman 70-70-74—214
Scott Parel 67-71-76—214
Miguel Angel Martin 70-75-70—215
Joe Durant 73-71-71—215
Dudley Hart 74-69-72—215
Paul Streeter 72-71-72—215
Simon P Brown 71-70-74—215
Esteban Toledo 71-70-74—215
Bob Estes 70-71-74—215
Fred Couples 73-67-75—215
Paul Archbold 70-70-75—215
LPGA Evian Championship
Third Round Leaders Saturday
At Evian Resort Golf Club
Evian-les-Bains, France
a-amateur
Hyo Joo Kim 69-64-65—198
Sung Hyun Park 67-66-66—199
Jin Young Ko 65-71-66—202
Inbee Park 65-68-69—202
Shanshan Feng 69-66-68—203
Mi Hyang Lee 65-67-71—203
Caroline Hedwall 72-64-68—204
Ariya Jutanugarn 70-71-64—205
Megan Khang 68-70-67—205
Chella Choi 67-70-68—205
Jennifer Kupcho 66-70-69—205
Moriya Jutanugarn 68-72-66—206
Carlota Ciganda 70-69-67—206
Mi Jung Hur 68-71-67—206
Sei Young Kim 68-68-70—206
In Gee Chun 73-71-72—216
Sakura Yokomine 71-73-72—216
Gaby Lopez 71-72-73—216
Brittany Lang 72-70-74—216
Ai Suzuki 74-70-73—217
Nicole Broch Larsen 74-69-74—217
Shi Hyun Ahn 70-72-75—217
Nuria Iturrioz 74-69-75—218
Celine Herbin 69-72-77—218
Haeji Kang 71-73-75—219
Ryann O’Toole 72-71-76—219
Tiffany Joh 71-72-76—219
Sarah Kemp 72-69-78—219
Aditi Ashok 73-71-76—220
Alena Sharp 71-70-79—220
NFL
PRESEASON
Thursday, Aug. 1
Denver vs Atlanta at Canton, Ohio, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 8
Indianapolis at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m.
Jacksonville at Baltimore, 6:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
New England at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Green Bay, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Denver at Seattle, 9 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 9
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 10
L.A. Rams at Oakland, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 7 p.m.
Dallas at San Francisco, 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.