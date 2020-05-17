Several youth sports have been canceled this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation.
Youth baseball, girls fast-pitch softball, tee ball and machine pitch leagues have all been canceled for this summer due to COVID-19 restrictions put in place by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Everyone who registered will receive a full refund. Those who registered on Team Sideline can expect a refund to their bank account by June 1.Those who paid by cash, check or with a card in the office will receive a refund check in the mail by June 1.
At this time, youth tennis lessons and adult softball will continue as scheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.