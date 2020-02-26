HARLAN — St. Albert came into Wednesday night’s Class 1-A Region 7 final at 12-11 and had lost eight of nine games at one point in the season heading into regional play, while Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton hadn’t lost since the opening night of the season.
A stark contrast, to be sure, but St. Albert coach Dick Wettengel said his team was “forged like steel with that schedule” and it showed as the Saintes powered past the Spartans 65-54 to return to Des Moines for the first time in 20 years.
“This team over here,” Wettengel said of Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton, “they had a great run and a great season, but I guarantee you they didn’t have the schedule we had.”
St. Albert becomes the fourth Hawkeye 10 team to make it to the state tournament, joining Red Oak, Glenwood, and Lewis Central. And its the Saintes' first trip to Des Moines in 20 years.
Coming into tournament play, the Saintes lost to three state qualifiers (Logan-Magnolia, Red Oak, and Glenwood) and two teams (AHSTW and Abraham Lincoln) who played in regional finals.
“We were obviously upset that we weren’t winning a ton,” senior Jordyn Blaha said of her team’s late season losses, “but we knew that they were bigger schools.”
The Saintes were on top nearly the entire game Wednesday night, trailing just once at 4-2. But, the game was never a runaway.
After the Spartans scored on a Tatum Grubbs layup to open the fourth quarter to pull within six at 40-34, Exira-EHK forced a timeout from the Saintes who were trying to avoid a turnover. Out of the timeout, coach Wettengel’s team executed perfectly with Blaha scoring a layup on a pass from Allie Petry.
On the next two possessions, it was Petry with two baskets while also getting fouled as St. Albert opened its biggest lead of the night at 47-34.
“They (Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton) just left the lane wide open and our coach kept telling us to drive,” Blaha said.
Blaha had seven of her 19 points in the fourth quarter, and 17 in the second half.
“Jordyn has stepped up big in some big games and she’s just been clutch for us at times this year,” Wettengel said.
Even after the Saintes opened the 13-point lead, the Spartans wouldn’t go away. Mollie Rasmussen completed a traditional 3-point play and Macy Emgarten hit a 3-point shot and all of a sudden Exira-EHK was back within seven.
St. Albert, however, had an answer for every Spartan run.
“We just withstood their charges a couple times in the fourth,” Wettengel said. “That team knows how to win.”
After a Kamryn Waymire free throw made the score 56-51, the Spartans wouldn’t get any closer.
“We knew this team could do it, we just kept pushing ourselves in practices, and our coaches never stopped believing in us, and we never stopped believing in each other,” Blaha said.
Early in the game, it was the St. Albert athleticism and ability to rebound that made the difference. The Saintes grabbed 10 offensive rebounds in the first half leading directly to baskets.Sophomore Lauren Williams had eight of her career high 12 points in the first half, and she also finished the night with nine rebounds.
“Lauren had a good game. She provided us with a good spark,” Wettengel said.
Petry had a game-high 24 points. Makenna Shepard had six points, eight rebounds, created opportunities for her teammates, and sealed the game with two late-game steals.
Exira Elk-Horn Kimballton caps off a 21-2 campaign. The Spartans graduate three seniors, Jacey Anthofer, Ellie Schultes, and Waymire. EEHK was led on the night by Tatum Grubbs’ 16 points. Leading scorer Macy Emgarten was held scoreless in the first half, but finished the night with 12 points and nine rebounds.
The Saintes will play top seed Newell-Fonda (24-0) in the first round of the state tournament on March 4 at 1:30 p.m. While that game looms, coach Wettengel has a simple message tonight.
“Celebrate this one and then get ready for next week,” he said.
St. Albert (13-11) 13 13 14 25 — 65
Exira EHK (21-2) 7 12 13 22 — 54
SA: Bel Pershing 0, Allie Petry 24 (5r), Makenna Shepard 6 (8r, 2s), Jordyn Blaha 19, Veronica Svajgl 6 (7r), Lauren Williams 12 (9r), Keely Socha 0.
EEHK: Jacey Anthofer 0, Tatum Grubbs 16, Ellie Schultes 3, Macy Emgarten 12 (9r), Kamryn Waymire 1, Quinn Grubbs 12, Mollie Rasmussen 6, Alisa Partridge 0, Shay Burmeister 3.
