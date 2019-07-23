Garret Reisz’s offseason was rolling along as planned: playing in a summer league and preparing for his sophomore year of junior college baseball at DMACC.
“I had every intention of going back,’’ the 2018 St. Albert graduate said.
But then Creighton called, changing the course of his life.
The Bluejays are looking for starting pitchers after losing their top three to professional baseball. Reisz on Friday accepted Creighton’s offer, and will have three years of eligibility in the Big East Conference.
His home ballpark is now the home of the College World Series, 12 miles from his house in Council Bluffs.
“It’s pretty crazy what they have going,’’ Reisz said. “Playing at TD Ameritrade for three years of college was pretty awesome when I thought about it.’’
Transferring from Woodbine after his sophomore year, Reisz repeated as the Nonpareil’s City Player of the Year last summer for the Falcons, leading Class 1-A with 15 home runs and the state with a 1.043 slugging percentage. A left-handed batter and right-handed pitcher, he also went 7-2 on the mound with a 1.67 ERA, so the big question was whether his future rested with pitching or hitting.
As a freshman at Des Moines Area Community College, Reisz focused mainly on pitching. He had four starts among 11 appearances, going 3-2 with a 4.50 ERA in 30 innings on his 38-17 team. He also had 14 at-bats, managing two hits.
This summer, playing in the Pioneer League in Granger, Iowa, for the Peak Performance Prospects, Reisz had been playing mainly as a position player, working on his hitting and defense.
But then Creighton called. Three Bluejays pitcher who combined for 49 of the team’s 54 starts last year went pro. Mitch Ragan was drafted in the 15th round by the New York Mets, Denson Hull went to Arizona in the 28th round and Evan Johnson signed a free-agent deal with Seattle.
Creighton called Nic Mishler. He was DMACC’s pitching coach last year but will be the head coach in the 2020 season. The Bluejays told him they are looking for players to compete for a spot in the starting rotation. They watched Reisz throw in a game a couple of weeks ago. Reisz said he threw between 88 and 90, reaching 91, and had a solid outing in his short stint. During the season when he was throwing more frequently, he said he usually threw between 89 and 91, occasionally hitting 93.
Reisz visited Creighton last Thursday and called to accept on Friday.
“They have a pretty good track record of having guys drafted, which was a plus,’’ Reisz said. “I’m going to miss hitting, for sure, but I think my future is pitching.’’
Reisz’s goal is to become a weekend starter for Creighton, which finished 41-13 last season and missed a trip to the Super Regional by one game, falling 17-6 to eventual national runner-up Michigan in a winner-take-all matchup despite leading 4-1 early.
Reisz said his biggest priority will be “locating my fastball, curveball, changeup, whatever the count is. That’s the big thing. I think my velocity and my stuff is good enough, it’s just kind of locating it and putting it where I want.’’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.