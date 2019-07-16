When Joel Sampson laced a three-run triple in the top of the first for AHSTW, it got St. Albert’s attention.
The Falcons responded with an offensive onslaught, and they needed it, because the Vikings kept swinging away.
Isaac Sherrill went 3-for-4 with five RBIs, and Ethan Bernard went 4-for-5 and pitched the victory as St. Albert outscored AHSTW 16-8 in a Class 1-A district baseball semifinal Tuesday at Chuck Wolever Field.
St. Albert answered the Vikings’ three-run first with five in the bottom of the frame, and it scored in every inning.
“They know it’s a long game,’’ St. Albert coach Duncan Patterson said. “There’s 21 outs. Our big motto this year is, ‘Win each inning.’ So if they score three, we’re going to try to score more.’’
Top-seeded St. Albert (23-13) will meet second-seeded Logan-Magnolia (14-14) back here on Saturday at 7 in the District 14 final. AHSTW closed at 12-12.
There were a whopping 11 extra-base hits in the game, and each team finished with 13 safeties.
“They hit us pretty well,’’ Patterson said. “This time of year, you win and you get to keep playing, so I guess that’s the good thing. But we’ve got to clean some things up or we won’t be going very far.’’
Sherrill, a lanky sophomore, had accomplished three-fourths of the cycle by the fourth inning. He had a two-run triple in the first, a two-run single in the second and an RBI double. He had two chances to achieve the cycle with his first homer of the season, but he walked in the fifth and struck out in the sixth.
“We have a tendency for most of our batters to take an at-bat off,’’ Patterson said. “He’s there for four at-bats.’’
Sherrill he went for the homer “a little bit on that last one, obviously. I took a big, big rip. The dugout wanted it.’’
He was proud of the way his team’s offense responded to AHSTW’s start.
“We got down 3-0, and there was no doubt in my mind that we were going to make a big push there,’’ he said.
St. Albert scored four in the fourth to push its lead to 13-4. Ryan Genereux had a bases-loaded walk, and two other runs scored on fielding errors.
Several times AHSTW was in danger of being 10-runned, but it showed some fight to send the game into the seventh.
“I think that kind of shows the resilience that we’ve shown throughout the year,’’ AHSTW coach Jason Holst said. “It didn’t surprise me.’’
The Vikings coach said St. Albert’s offense was too much.
“They’re all good,’’ he said. “One through 12 probably hits. We had (13) hits and they had (13) hits against what I would consider one of the best hitting teams that I’ve faced since probably the state tournament in 2007. I mean, these guys can rake and we were right up there with them.’’
Cy Patterson went 3-for-5 with an RBI for the winners. Eight starters hit safely for the Vikings. Clayton Akers and Joey Cunningham each went 3-for-4, with Cunningham driving in three runs. Sam Porter added two hits. They will graduate only Gabe Madsen, a four-sport standout who will play soccer at Buena Vista.
“What a great guy,’’ Holst said. “I feel like baseball’s been one of those sports for him that catapulted him into the success he’s had.’’
AHSTW (12-12) 301 022 0 – 8 13 2
St. Albert (23-13) 531 412 x – 16 13 3
W: Ethan Bernard. L: Sam Porter. 2B: A, Porter, Joey Cunningham 2; SA, Reed Miller, Lance Wright, Isaac Sherrill, Cy Patterson, Bernard. 3B: A, Joel Sampson; SA, Sherrill, Bernard.
Logan-Magnolia 10, Stanton 0 (6 inn.)
Trevor Wills and Joe Hedger combined on a no-hitter for the Panthers, who broke it open with a five-run fourth inning.
Wills struck out seven in his four innings of work, walking three and hitting one while throwing 69 pitches before giving way to Hedger.
Wills said his performance ranks “at the top, by far’’ this season. He said he leaned on his fastball to get ahead of the hitters and keep them off the base paths.
Barrett Pitt went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI doubles for the winners, and Wills added two hits.
Lo-Ma coach Kurtis Hinkel liked his team’s approach.
“The boys came out swinging the bats pretty well and things went our way,’’ he said. “I couldn’t ask for much better.’’
Hinkel said the Panthers will need to be ready to play on Saturday.
“We’re going to have to play flawless baseball to get our next one,’’ he said.
Stanton (17-5) 000 000 – 0 0 3
Logan-Magnolia (14-14) 021 511 – 10 9 1
W: Trevor Wills. L: Drake Johnson. 2B: LM, Barret Pitt 2.
