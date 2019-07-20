St. Albert’s baseball team, which outscored its opponents 31-8 in the Falcons’ first two district games, didn’t want to let up Saturday night in the Class 1-A District 14 title game.
That was apparent from the start when the Falcons’ Lance Wright blasted the first pitch to a St. Albert batter over the center field wall.
Ethan Bernard added another homer for the host Falcons—and picked up the win on the mound—as St. Albert cruised to a five-inning 10-0 win over Logan-Magnolia at Chuck Wolever Field.
The Falcons pounded out 11 hits and took advantage of four Panther errors in earning a berth in the Substate 7 final Tuesday in Creston. They’ll play the winner of the Martensdale St. Marys-Lamoni game, which was suspended by weather in the fifth inning Saturday night with MSM leading 9-3. That game will resume at 11 a.m. Monday.
St. Albert coach Duncan Patterson said he likes what he’s been witnessing out of the Falcon offense.
“They’re seeing the ball pretty good, and they’ve seen a couple of pitchers with different velocities. So they’re staying back or they’re starting early enough to get that bat on the ball. It’s pretty exciting to watch when they can hit like that,” Patterson said.
Lo-Ma starter Trevor Wills combined with Joe Hedger to no-hit Stanton on Tuesday in a semifinal, but that didn’t seem to matter to St. Albert, who scored four runs in the opening inning and had at least one run in every frame afterward.
Wright, who was 2 for 4 with a double, said St. Albert’s approach was to look for hard stuff early in their plate appearances, and it paid off when he put the Falcons on the board on the first pitch.
“As a team, we really like to attack fastballs because you really don’t know what you’re going to get in the rest of your at-bats. So I saw a fastball there. That kind of helps when you see that first-pitch fastball and you jump on it,” Wright said.
After Wright’s home run, St. Albert (24-13 overall) made it 2-0 after an error, and Jeff Miller added a two-run single as the Falcon advantage grew to 4-0 in the opening inning.
Ethan Bernard’s two-run homer, his fourth round-tripper of the year, in the second inning put the Falcons up 6-0.
Bernard said the rest of the team fed off Wright’s success at the beginning of the game.
“I think it’s just really contagious. I mean from the start when Lance hit that ball out, I think we all just got confident, and we just got real hot,” Bernard said.
Bernard’s shutout on the mound improved his record to 9-1. He allowed just four hits, striking out five with no walks.
Logan-Magnolia coach Kurtis Hinkel said he wasn’t surprised with St. Albert’s aggressiveness at the plate.
“We knew they were going to hit the ball well. We just didn’t respond well at all. We weren’t able to keep the ball down as well as we wanted to, and they capitalized on it. They’ve got nine guys that can hit,” Hinkel said.
Isaac Sherrill’s long single scored Cy Patterson in the fifth inning to win it for the Falcons.
Logan-Magnolia (14-15) 000 00 —0 4 4
St. Albert (24-13) 421 12—10 11 0
W: Ethan Bernard. L: Trevor Wills. 2B: L-M, Colton Hanlon, SA, Cy Patterson 2, Lance Wright. HR: SA, Wright, Ethan Bernard.
