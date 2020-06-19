RED OAK – St. Albert remained undefeated with their second consecutive blowout win in as many days with a 17-1 win in five innings at Red Oak on Thursday.
After a 16-1 victory over Fremont-Mills on Wednesday, St. Albert’s offense had another big game, plating 17 runs on 10 hits.
Cy Patterson, Isaac Sherrill and Eric Matthai each had two-hit games and Luke Hubbard pitched the first three innings, allowing just one run to earn the victory. Matthai threw two clean frames to end the game, while also having a game-high four RBI, while Patterson drove in three.
“I like how they’re being aggressive at the plate and not taking strikes. They’re attacking pitches and not getting behind in counts,” St. Albert head coach Duncan Patterson said. “The last couple games we’ve forced the issue and got guys around the base paths.”
Patterson was also pleased with the assertiveness of his pitchers Thursday.
“They were around the zone and made (Red Oak) put the ball in play, which is what we stressed,” Patterson said. “Our defense made the plays. We wanted to leave the walks and hit batters off base and it’s just nice to have everything working right now.”
St. Albert is scheduled to host Glenwood tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Red Oak (0-3) 001 00—1 4 5
St. Albert (4-0) 096 02—17 10 2
W: Luke Hubbard L: Wyatt Sederburg
2B: SA, Ryan Genereux, Cy Patterson
