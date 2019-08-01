Twenty-two southwest Iowa softball players have been named all-staters by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.
The IGCA chose three all-state teams in each of Iowa’s five classes. They named a whopping 319 girls all-staters in all: 66 in Class 1-A and 2-A, 67 in 3-A, and 60 each in 4-A and 5-A.
Three girls from The Daily Nonpareil’s southwest Iowa coverage area earned first-team honors in their respective classes: Atlantic senior Baylee Newell and Treynor senior Sydni Huisman in 3-A, and Harlan Community senior Morgan Schaben in 4-A.
Nine others picked up second-team all-state recognition: West Harrison teammates Emily McIntosh and Cheyanne Rife in 1-A; Atlantic’s Olivia Engler, Creston’s Sara Keller, Carroll Kuemper’s Alli Mertz, Shenandoah’s Logan Hughes and Treynor’s Stella Umphreys in 3-A; and Denison-Schleswig’s Sarah Heilesen and Glenwood’s Sydney Biermann in 4-A.
Ten more earned third-team honors: Fremont-Mills’ Kendall Reed and Addi Meese and Riverside’s Gracie Bluml in 1-A; AHSTW’s Katie Anzalone, Logan-Magnolia’s Erikah Rife and Reanna Rife and Sidney’s Olivia Larsen in 2-A; Red Oak’s Kamryn Buntrock and Treynor’s Konnor Sudmann in 3-A; and Thomas Jefferson’s Caitlyn Jones in 5-A.
IGCA All-State Softball Teams
Class 1-A
First Team
Taryan Barrick, AGWSR; Makenna Kuper, AGWSR; Bailey Ashton, BCLUW; Kelsey Lint, BGM; Mackenzie Meister, Algona Garrigan; Kori Wedeking, Clarksville; Mikayla Houge, Collins-Maxwell; Alexis Houge, Collins-Maxwell; TJ Stoaks, Lenox; Skylar Sadler, Lisbon; Emile Krpan, Melcher-Dallas; Breianna Klein, Murray; Kayla Wookey, Murray; Layney Loyd, New London; Olivia Larsen, Newell-Fonda; Ella Larsen, Newell-Fonda; Lily Castle, Mason City Newman; Taryn Hintz, South O’Brien; Sterling Berndt, Wayne; Camryn Jacobsen, Wayne; Katelyn Martian, Westwood; Andee Martin, Westwood.
Coach of the year: Troy Houge, Collins-Maxwell.
Second Team
(SWI only)
Emily McIntosh, West Harrison; Cheyanne Rife, West Harrison.
Third Team
(SWI only)
Kendall Reed, Fremont-Mills; Addi Meese, Fremont-Mills; Gracie Bluml, Riverside.
Honorable Mention
(SWI only)
Sydney Beymer, Audubon; Kassidy Croghan, East Mills; Kenna Ford, Riverside; Ali Silvius, Stanton; Kelsey Koch, West Harrison; Amanda Foster, Woodbine.
Class 2-A
First Team
Abby Kraemer, Alta-Aurelia; Jessica Flaherty, Alta-Aurelia; Heather Boeckenstedt, Dyersville Beckman; Hannah Ausenhus, Central Springs; Payton Slaughter, Cherokee; Rilee Slycord, Colfax-Mingo; Ruby Kappelar, Durant; Alli Boyle, Earlham; Madison Farrington, East Marshall; Maria Rasmussen, East Marshall; Molly Schany, Emmetsburg; Lilly Miller, Interstate 35; Caroline McAlexander, Mount Ayr; Abby Flanagan, North Linn; Grace Flanagan, North Linn; Denali Loecker, Ogden; Makenzie McGriff, Pleasantville; Katie Bracken, Iowa City Regina; Jadyn Anderson, Saint Ansgar; Meagan Blomgren, Van Meter; Lexi Lander, West Monona; Payton Schwiesow, West Sioux.
Coach of the year: Marv Porter, North Linn
Second Team
(SWI only)
None.
Third Team
(SWI only)
Katie Anzalone, AHSTW; Erikah Rife, Logan-Magnolia; Reanna Rife, Logan-Magnolia; Olivia Larsen, Sidney.
Honorable Mention
(SWI only)
Lexi Branning, IKM-Manning.
Class 3-A
First Team
Alex Beard, Albia; Jena Lawrence, Albia; Kameryn Etherington, Algona; Baylee Newell, Atlantic; Angie Gorkow, Benton Community; Tara Wehde, Camanche; Claire Mathews, Centerville; Taylor Hogan, Waterloo Columbus; Alivia Schultz, Waterloo Columbus; Laken Lienhard, Crestwood; Ali Timmons, Davenport Assumption; Lea Nelson, Davenport Assumption; Ana Wohlers, Davenport Assumption; Reina Taylor, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont; Ellie Jacobson, Humboldt; Hailey Sanders, Louisa-Muscatine; Kylee Sanders, Louisa-Muscatine; Sammy Moss, Mount Vernon; Karli Olsen, Spirit Lake; Sydni Huisman, Treynor; Haylee Lehman, West Liberty; Isabelle True, West Liberty.
Coach of the year: Ron Ferrill, Davenport Assumption
Second Team
(SWI only)
Olivia Engler, Atlantic; Sara Keeler, Creston; Alli Mertz, Carroll Kuemper; Logan Hughes, Shenandoah; Stella Umphreys, Treynor.
Third Team
(SWI only)
Kamryn Buntrock, Red Oak; Konnor Sudmann, Treynor.
Class 4-A
First Team
Abbie Hlas, ADM; Skylar Rigby, Ballard; Abby Husak, Ballard; Emma Dighton, Boone; Makaylin Powers, Burlington; Alyvia DuBois, Carlisle; Molly Hoekstra, Carlisle; Samantha Heyer, Charles City; Lisabeth Fiser, Charles City; Megan Doty, Grinnell; Morgan Schaben, Harlan; Mackenzie Hupke, Independence; Brylee Klosterman, Iowa City Liberty; Emery Neer, Knoxville; Sydney Nielsen, Marion; Sam Lee, North Scott; Maddie Parks, Pella; Eve Wedewer, West Delaware; Jena Young, Winterset; Keera Ball, CR Xavier.
Coach of the year: Jim Flaws, Carlisle.
Second Team
(SWI only)
Sarah Heilesen, Denison-Schleswig; Sydney Biermann, Glenwood.
Third Team
(SWI only)
None.
Class 5-A
First Team
Jasmine Rumley, Ankeny; Lindsey Culver, CR Jefferson; Kaylee Donner, CR Jefferson; Kaylin Kinney, CR Kennedy; Jayme Scheck, CR Kennedy; Abby Nolte, DM Hoover; Kaite Schaul, Dubuque Hempstead; Jalen Adams, Fort Dodge; Tristin Doster, Fort Dodge; Destiny Lewis, Indianola; Ayana Lindsey, Iowa City High; Carey Koenig, Iowa City High; Sophie Maras, Johnston; Chloe Fehn, Johnston; Kacy Nickerson, Ottumwa; Carli Spelhaug, Pleasant Valley; Alex Honnold, WDM Valley; Haley Gatica, WDM Valley; Delaney Taylor, Waukee; Molly Jacobson, Waukee.
Coach of the year: Jeff Koenig, Iowa City High
Second Team
(SWI only)
None.
Third Team
(SWI only)
Caitlyn Jones, Thomas Jefferson.
