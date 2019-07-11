Baseball
St. Albert 11, Harlan 6
ST. ALBERT — St. Albert warmed up for postseason prep baseball play by taking an 11-6 decision from Harlan in nonconference action Thursday.
The Falcons celebrated Senior Night for their two seniors — Reed Miller and Ethan Bernard.
Spreading the mound duties around, Ryan Genereux, the first of four hurlers to be used, picked up the victory with three innings of work.
At the plate, Isaac Sherrill singled, doubled and drove in two runs; Miller was 2 for 4 with three RBI; Bernard had two hits and two RBI, and Genereux doubled.
The Falcons open the postseason Saturday at 7 p.m. at St. Albert. They will face Essex/South Page, which beat Riverside 10-0.
Underwood 15, Fremont-Mills 0
UNDERWOOD — Underwood defeated Fremont-Mills 15-0 in four innings in a nonconference prep baseball game Thursday.
Drake Adair was the winning pitcher on a three-hitter.
Easton Elledge hit a three-run home run, and Nick Ravlin and Zach Teten added three hits each for the host Eagles.
Dylan Chambers had a hit for the visiting Knights.
S.C. North 14-8, A.L. 2-0
SIOUX CITY — Abraham Lincoln dropped a Missouri River Conference prep baseball doubleheader to Sioux City North Thursday, the Lynx falling 14-2 in five innings and 8-0.
Junior Ben Fichter provided the only damage. He had a single and a triple with a RBI in the first game and had a single and a double in the second game. The Lynx had only three hits in the second game.
Abraham Lincoln visits Glenwood at 7:30 p.m. on Friday then returns home to host Sioux City East for a 2 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday.
S.C. West 5, L.C. 4
Sioux City West nipped Lewis Central 5-4 in nine innings in a nonconference prep baseball game at Lewis Central Thursday.
The visiting Wolverines got the game-winner in the top of the ninth when their batter was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Lewis Central, who suffered a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth, had its opportunity in the last of the eighth with a runner on third base with only one out.
The Titans forced the extra innings with a three-run bottom of the seventh. Alex Watson doubled home a run and Jonah Pomrenke and Johnathan Hemmingsen added RBI singles to square the game at 4-4.
Pomrenke had a double earlier in the game.
Lewis Central, 21-10, visits No. 4-ranked Urbandale Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Softball
Late Wednesday Harlan 3, Perry 2
HARLAN — Harlan scored twice with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning to eliminate Perry 3-2 in a Class 4-A Region 2 first-round prep softball game Thursday at Harlan.
The Cyclones started the comeback from a 2-0 deficit in the sixth inning by scoring a run.
Kate Heithoff and Morgan Schaben drove in runs for the Cyclones; Miranda Goetz, Ellie Ineson and Heithoff scored runs. Goetz and Julia Schechinger had two hits each, as Harlan collected eight hits, all singles.
Schaben went the distance for the win. She gave up only one hit and walked two. Schaben struck out 16 and both Perry runs were unearned.
Harlan, 28-7, advances to a region semifinal test Saturday at 7 p.m. at Boone, 16-11.
Ar-We-Va 5, West Harrison 4
MONDAMIN — Ar-We-Va rallied from a 4-2 deficit to surprise West Harrison 5-4 in a second-round Class 1-A, Region 2 prep softball game.
Ar-We-Va leadoff hitter Kora Obrecht had two hits and drove in two runs. Leslie Luft had three hits, as the Rockets pounded out a dozen hits. Ar-We-Va scored twice in the top of the seventh inning to take the lead.
Jayden Smith was the winning pitcher, giving up seven hits and three earned run.
Cheyanne Rife singled, doubled (the only extra-base hit in the contest) and drove in two runs for West Harrison.
Ar-We-Va, 9-11, advances to a semifinal game on Friday against Ridge View, 22-10, at 7 p.m. at Onawa.
