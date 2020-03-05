DES MOINES -- An off day in the Des Moines area afforded the Lewis Central girls basketball team some time to relax and do something together.
They didn’t head to the mall or go to a movie. Instead, they decided to try something a little different and visited an alpaca farm in Norwalk.
“It was one of the coolest experiences I think we’ve ever done as a team, and I kind of regret the fact that I’ve been dragging my feet on it for a long time because I thought the girls had an absolute blast,” Lewis Central coach Derek Archer said. “They couldn’t have had more fun. It was one of those experiences that brought everybody together, and everybody was just having fun. It relaxed everybody.”
That relaxed, easy feeling clearly stayed with the team during Thursday’s Class 4-A state semifinal against Hawkeye Ten Conference rival Glenwood. Following a pair of five-point losses during the teams’ two regular-season matchups, Lewis Central finally prevailed in the contest with the most at stake. Entering the fourth quarter tied with the Rams, L.C. outscored Glenwood (25-1) 26-15 over the final eight minutes to earn a 62-51 victory. The Titans (21-5) advance to their first state championship game appearance in program history. They also handed the Rams their only loss of the season.
Sixth-seeded Lewis Central will face top-seeded North Scott (25-0) Saturday at 3 p.m. in the 4-A championship game.
Getting there required not only alpacas but also one of the Titans’ best performances on both sides of the ball. Glenwood, which leads 4-A in scoring average (70.4 points per game) was limited to 38% shooting from the field (18 of 47) and never was able to establish the fast-paced tone that they had executed all season.
L.C. also had a number of contributors step up with clutch shots. Delaney Esterling led the Titans with 16 points. Hadley Hill had 13, Megan Witte 10 and McKenna Pettepier nine.
But perhaps the most important points of the game came from someone who attempted only two field goals and two free throws. Point guard McKenna Paulsen hit back-to-back 3-pointers at the start of the fourth quarter that kickstarted an 8-2 run over the first 2:18 of the frame that put the Titans out front for good. L.C. led 42-38 after her second 3 and never trailed again. Their lead reached as high as 15 points in the final quarter.
“That’s a girl who has been playing for us for four years, and she has never been the one to fill up the box score, but she’s been so important to our success over the last four years,” Archer said. “She never gets the individual credit. She’s never the one people want to talk to after the game, but she has a huge impact on the game. To see her make those shots in that situation, that’s what it’s all about.”
That was the story for the Titans all night. Players stepping up when their number was called. Like Hill, who connected on 4 of 9 3-pointers Thursday.
“I have to give credit to everyone who got me the ball in the first place and saw that I was open,” Hill said. “I’ve been practicing 3s, and up to this moment, this is what it’s all about. All of the staying after practice and all the minutes in the gym, waiting for a time like this, and I’d say it’s paid off.”
On a night when Lewis Central’s leading scorer Megan Witte converted on only 4 of 14 field goals, the L.C. senior was more than thrilled to see others help with the scoring load.
“I think it was pretty obvious, I wasn’t having the greatest game, but I don’t have to worry about that,” Witte said. “If I’m not having a great game or anyone on the team isn’t having a great game, any one of our girls can step up, and they’ve proven that time and time again this season.”
Lewis Central had fourth-quarter leads in both of its previous matchups with Glenwood before the Rams ultimately prevailed. They didn’t change their approach or preparation; instead, they focused on fundamentals and what they do best.
“We knew we had to sort of slow it down and play our own game instead of getting sped up,” Esterling said. “We did what we needed to do.
“We just knew we needed to box out, keep them off the rebounds and just do what we did. Just play our game.”
Elle Scarborough paced Glenwood with 12 points. Jenna Hopp and Madison Camden each chipped in nine. Abby Hughes finished with eight and Joslyn Lewis seven.
The Rams’ offense struggled to find a rhythm for much of the game.
“They shot the ball pretty well tonight, and we didn’t shoot the ball very well,” Glenwood coach Brian Rasmussen said. “We didn’t share the ball and play as much as we have as a team. We felt a little pressed by them, but let’s face it, they were pretty good tonight. I don’t know if they’ve shot that well against us this season.”
Rasmussen was proud of his team’s play throughout the year. The Rams will lose Lewis and fellow senior Hayllee Sell to graduation, but everyone else returns.
“Great season. We came two games short of our goal, but it was a heck of a run,” Rasmussen said. “Twenty-five straight, and we lose against a team that knows us really well 15 miles down the road. It was a familiar opponent that we had two good games with this year, and this one didn’t go our way.”
Instead, Lewis Central will represent the Hawkeye Ten and southwest Iowa in Saturday’s 4-A title game.
“This is something that these girls have been working for for four years,” Archer said. “To have it pay off for them, I can’t even describe it. I’m so happy for them. They’ve earned it.”
Lewis Central (21-5) 13 11 12 26 – 62
Glenwood (25-1) 13 8 15 15 – 51
LC: Hadley Hill 13, McKenna Paulsen 8, McKenna Pettepier 9, Megan Witte 10, Delaney Esterling 16, Grace Ruzicka 6, Isabella Smith 0, Jayden Cross 0.
G: Jenna Hopp 9, Joslyn Lewis 7, Madison Camden 9, Elle Scarborough 12, Brynlee Arnold 2, Coryl Matheny 4, Emma Hughes 0, Abby Hughes 8.
