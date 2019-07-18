Logan Jones sees the wall and the names that adorn it.
He walks by it at Lewis Central High School and treats it with reverence. After all, several of those names are almost sacred to him.
“We have a wall for all-state and things like that, and (Lewis Central quarterback) Max (Duggan) is going to be up there and Drake (Nettles),” the senior-to-be said. “You have Mitchell Brinkman and Austin Simmons. Those are guys that I looked up to during my middle school days.”
As much as Jones may have been inspired by those names, he also knows there are young athletes looking up to him now and that he has to live up to – if not exceed – that standard.
“It is an awesome feeling knowing kids younger than you are looking up, so you have to be a role model,” he said. “It is the greatest feeling ever when they come up to you and ask for a picture. You can’t do anything but smile.”
Jones is on his way to stamping his name all over the L.C. record books across multiple sports. The 17-year-old Iowa football recruit’s impressive junior season has earned him The Daily Nonpareil’s Council Bluffs Male Athlete of the Year honor.
As a dominant two-way lineman, he was part of a Titan football team that reached the Class 3-A state semifinals, making the team’s first trip to the UNI-Dome in the 43 years games have been contested there. Jones tasted the ultimate individual success at the state track and field meet, winning the Class 4-A shot put and discus titles. His effort of 185 feet, 10 inches in the discus was an all-class best and school record, while he eclipsed the 60-foot barrier with a personal-best 60-2 effort in the shot.
In an age of specialization, the junior kept busy in the winter as a starter for the Lewis Central basketball team, averaging seven points and nearly four rebounds a game.
“He is maybe the best player in one sport and a role player in another,” Lewis Central track coach Matt Argotsinger said. “Being a role player helps you be one of the best players in another sport because you know how to work.”
Hard work and a different mindset allowed Jones to show himself as one of the state’s best all-around athletes after providing glimpses the previous two years.
He credits his experiences at events like the state track meet and the Drake Relays for helping him learn how to put forth his best effort at the most crucial times. He finished second in the shot put and fifth in the discus at state as a sophomore, and he learned how to relax in those moments to become dominant as a junior.
“He just spends a lot of time on it and is typically the last one to leave practice,” Argotsinger said. “He always wants to know what he is doing wrong, even when he has a really good throw. He is not worried about what stage it is. He is not worried about who he is going against. He is not worried about any of that stuff.
“I think the reason he doesn’t shrink from that is because he is worried about what he needs to do to make himself or his team, if it is a team sport, that much more successful.”
The 6-foot-3, 257-pound lineman played defensive end and tackle on defense, as well as left tackle on offense for the Titans a year ago, and will likely do the same in his final season. Jones racked up 49 tackles and eight sacks a season ago, and while his position at the next level is still up in the air, his preference is not.
“Defensive end, for sure,” Jones said. “I feel like I can do more on the end than at tackle.”
Jones is not easing up this summer, as he is hard at work to increase his strength, agility and speed. His work in the weight room is impressive with a top bench press of 355 pounds, a hang clean of 410 and a squat of 550.
“He loves the weight room and understands a lot of times that is what separates you from someone else,” Titan football coach Justin Kammrad said. “In my 15 years I have never had anyone as physically strong and explosive as he is for his size. He owns every single one of our (weight room) records.”
