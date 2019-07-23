FORT DODGE — Denison-Schleswig senior Alex Mohr led off Tuesday afternoon’s state softball tournament game with a home run over the left field fence to give her team a 1-0 lead.
That was all of the run production for the unranked Monarchs, though. Top-rated and number one seed Carlisle took advantage of sloppy defensive play en route to a 10-1 victory in a Class 4-A state quarterfinal at the Rogers Sports Complex.
The loss dropped Denison-Schleswig to 26-14 overall and into a consolation contest at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday against fifth-ranked and No. 4 seed Independence, which fell 8-2 to sixth-rated West Delaware in another quarterfinal Tuesday.
Carlisle took the lead for good with two runs in the bottom of the first inning.
The Wildcats made it 3-1 with a run in the third and then busted loose for six runs in the fourth for a 9-1 advantage. Another run for the home team in the sixth ended the scoring and propelled Carlisle (36-3) into a state semifinal against West Delaware (31-10) at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Carlisle owns four state championships and is making its 17th trip to the state tournament, while Denison-Schleswig is at Fort Dodge for only the second time in school history and first since 2013.
Denison-Schleswig managed only three hits off a pair of Carlisle pitchers. All three were by Mohr, who went 3-for-3 with her leadoff home run and two doubles. The rest of the Monarch batters went a combined 0-for-20 at the plate.
“We knew Carlisle was a good offensive team and that they were aggressive on the bases. I thought our pitching was fantastic to limit Carlisle to only four hits, but I can’t imagine that no more than two or three of them were earned. We just made a lot of mistakes defensively,” Denison-Schleswig coach Kevin Dau said.
“You know we only had three hits, all by Mohr, so good for her, but we just didn’t create enough offense to give ourselves a chance against a very good Carlisle team.
“The first home run by Mohr got all of us a little excited, but the key was that we just didn’t defend very well. We made four errors and good teams like Carlisle take advantage of that, and that was the case in this game.
Carlisle starting pitcher Molly Hoekstra went six innings for the win, allowing the one run and three hits by Mohr with six strikeouts and no walks.
Lady Monarch pitcher Sarah Heilesen also threw six innings, yielding the 10 runs on four hits with four strikeouts and three walks.
Now, D-S has one more opportunity to end its season with a victory.
“We don’t know much about Independence, but it’s a thrill and honor to be here. So we didn’t beat the number one team, but we have a chance to beat another highly-ranked team, and that has to be our goal. Hopefully, we can come out and put one more great performance on the field for my eight seniors and see if we can compete,” Dau said.
Denison-Schleswig 100 000 0 –1 3 4
Carlisle 201 601 x–10 4 0
W: Molly Hoekstra. L: Sarah Heilesen. 2B: D-S, Alex Mohr 2. HR: D-S, Mohr.
