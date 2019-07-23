FORT DODGE – Entering Tuesday’s game, Treynor senior pitcher Sydni Huisman had allowed only six earned runs in 196 innings.
She gave up six in one inning alone Tuesday in a 10-0, five-inning loss to West Liberty in the Class 3-A state quarterfinals.
“I don’t think nerves played a huge role,” Treynor coach Kara Huisman said. “I truly just think they were better than us today. This is where we wanted to be all season. We’re not ashamed of what we do here.”
Sixth-seeded Treynor will play seventh-seeded Mount Vernon (27-12) at 11 a.m. Wednesday in a consolation game to end its season.
All 10 of West Liberty’s runs were earned, and the third-seeded Comets (29-5) had 10 hits in the game, which included a six-run fourth inning.
“I think when we’re having fun and we’re confident in each other, the bats just get rolling,” West Liberty pitcher Isabelle True said.
True pitched a no-hitter and fanned four in the 55th no-hitter in state-tournament history. She was perfect through 4 2/3 innings before Treynor senior Reagan Darrah reached on an error.
“I was a little nervous, but once we got the lead I felt so much better,” True said. “I was working the corners in and out and mixing everything up.”
West Liberty junior Austyn Crees had hits in two plate appearances and walked in her third, and her RBI double scored the Comets’ first run in the third inning. They recorded 10 hits in the game, none bigger than a bases-clearing, three-run double by Isabel Morrison to blow the game open in the fourth inning.
“Each girl’s bat improved from the first at-bat to the second and the third,” West Liberty coach Chad Libby said. “The bloop hits turned into hard line drives in the gap, and things were awesome for us.”
Huisman worked her way out of a bases-loaded jam in the first inning and retired the side in the second, but the Comets solved the Cardinals’ pitcher in the third inning. The game’s first run came off an RBI double by Crees to score Finley Hall, who had walked.
“It just felt really good to get the team going in a good way,” Crees said.
Crees stole third base and advanced home on a Macy Akers bunt and throwing error by Treynor (30-4). Moments later, Janey Gingerich hit a shot through the infield to score Akers from second base to put the Cardinals in a 3-0 hole.
Meanwhile, True continued to shut down the Treynor offense, showing a wide variety of pitches while doing so. Libby said the senior struggled with her rise ball in practice earlier in the week, but he had no doubt she would deliver Tuesday. She led Louisa-Muscatine to the state 2-A title last year before transferring.
The Comets blew it open in the fourth inning on four hits – all for extra bases – capped by a double to left-center by Morrison to give West Liberty a 9-0 lead.
“We got ourselves in trouble and got down in the count a little bit,” coach Huisman said. “Once you get down in the count against a great team, and you’re not able to throw your movement and keep them off balance, they’re going to put good swings on things.”
In the fifth inning, Drake commit Haylee Lehman singled for her second hit of the game, stole two bases and scored on an RBI single by Hall to end the game in five innings and send the Cardinals to the consolation bracket for one last game.
“I told them they have to have short-term memory loss,” Kara Huisman said. “We lost to a great team. We have to bounce back and fight for a win.”
Treynor 000 00 –0 0 2
West Liberty 003 61–10 10 1
W: Isabelle True. L: Sydni Huisman. 2B: WL, True, Isabel Morrison, Macy Akers, Austyn Crees. 3B: WL, Haylee Lehman.
