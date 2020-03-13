Treynor finished its run to the Iowa boys state basketball tournament with a 77-66 loss to Camanche in Des Moines.
Camanche took a six-point lead to end the first quarter and never trailed on the way to the win. Camanche threw a balanced attack at the Cardinals, with five players scoring in double figures.
Mike Delzell, playing off the bench, and L.J. Henderson led Camanche with 16 points apiece. Zach Erwin scored 14, Cameron Soenksen scored 11 and Caleb Delzell scored 10.
Camanche shot 48% from the field, compared to Treynor’s 43%.
Treynor was led by Jack Stogdill’s 17 points. He also grabbed eight rebounds. Jack Tiarks scored 16 points, while Tim Zimerman added 14.
The loss ends the careers of Cardinal seniors Stogdill, Tiarks, Quinn Navara, Jon Schwarte and Craig Chapman.
Treynor finishes a stellar season at 25-3.
Camanche (23-4) 21 17 19 20 — 77
Treynor (25-3) 15 15 10 26 — 66
C: L.J. Henderson 16, Caleb Delzell 10, Zach Erwin 14, Cameron Soenksen 11, Ethan Buckley 2, Mike Delzell 16, Zayne Feller 8.
T: Luke Mieska 3, Quinn Navara 5, Jon Schwarte 4, Jack Stogdill 17, Jack Tiarks 16, Tim Zimmerman 14, Thomas Schwartz 3, Devin Vorthmann 2, Craig Chapman 2, Alan Young 0, Blake Sadr 0, Noah James 0, Braden Larsen 0, Ryan McIntyre 0, Davin Rucker 0, Todd Pedersen 0.
