FORT DODGE – Sydni Huisman drove in five runs in her final high school game and earned the pitching win on Wednesday as seventh-rated Treynor outslugged No. 13 Mount Vernon 7-6 in a Class 3-A consolation game of the state softball tournament at the Rogers Sports Complex.
The victory allows Treynor (31-4) to finish in a tie for fifth with Algona in 3-A. The game was shortened to six innings due to a 90-minute time limit.
After Treynor fell behind 5-0, Huisman got her team going in the third inning with a three-run double to pull the Cardinals within 5-4.
In the fifth inning, Konnor Sudmann and Alyssa Kellar singled to set the stage for Huisman’s two-run, go-ahead single. Bella Dingus added an RBI single for a 7-5 lead.
Huisman finished 2-for-3 with five RBIs, while Sudmann and Kellar added two hits each and Stella Umphreys had an RBI. Huisman struck out eight and walked five, finishing the game with a strikeout.
Seven Treynor seniors ended their careers with the victory: Huisman, Sudmann, Reagan Darrah, Alexis Kellar, Kayla Chapman, Jordan Finnegan and Jessica Vohs.
Mount Vernon (27-13) 302 001 – 6 6 0
Treynor (31-4) 004 03x – 7 9 1
W: Sydni Huisman. L: Summer Brand. 2B: MV, Maia Bentley; T, Huisman.
Denison-Schleswig falls to Independence
FORT DODGE – Mackenzie Hupke fired a no-hitter, striking out 11 and walking none, as No. 5 Independence beat Denison-Schleswig 3-0 Wednesday in a Class 4-A state softball consolation game at the Rogers Sports Complex.
Independence finished in a tie for fifth at 31-12, while Denison-Schleswig finished in a tie for seventh at 26-15.
Independence scored once in the third and twice in the fifth to support Hupke. Abby Davis and Kenzie Fischels each finished 3-for-4 for the winners. Sarah Heilesen struck out five and walked one in defeat for the Monarchs, who finished second in the Hawkeye Ten Conference this season.
Denison-Schleswig (26-15) 000 000 0 – 0 0 3
Independence (31-12) 001 020 x – 3 11 1
W: Mackenzie Hupke. L: Sarah Heilesen. 2B: I, Brooke Beatty, Abby Davis 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.