TREYNOR—Three Red Oak errors in the sixth inning doomed the Tigers on a night when things looked like they might be going their way.
Top-seeded Treynor, ranked No. 6 in Class 2-A, scored two runs with two outs in the sixth to pull out an 8-7 win Tuesday night and advance to the District 15 final Saturday against Underwood.
Red Oak had fought back from deficits of 4-0 in the first inning and 6-3 in the fifth before tying the game at 6-6 in the top of the sixth.
Trailing 8-6 in the seventh inning, the Tigers got to within 8-7 on an RBI single by Dawson Bond and had the bases loaded.
But Cardinal pitcher Kristian Martens got Cam Vanderhoof to fly out to center fielder Kyle Christensen to end the game.
Treynor coach Bob Mantell said his team was fortunate to escape with a win.
“I will tell you every time we play these guys, it’s like this. It doesn’t matter what their record is. It doesn’t matter what our record is, it just becomes a dogfight,” Mantell said.
It looked like it might be a rout early when Treynor (27-10 overall) scored four runs in the first inning.
But Red Oak fought back all night.
The Tigers (10-18) got on the scoreboard in the third inning when Carter Bruce drove in Landon Couse on a single to center to cut the Treynor lead to 4-1.
Red Oak loaded the bases in the fourth inning when Garrett Couse, Colton Kinnison and Dillon Burns all singled with no outs.
After Treynor starter Drew Petersen struck out Wyatt Sederburg for the first out, Mitch Johnson doubled to right to score Couse and Kinnison as the Tigers drew to within 4-3.
The Treynor bats finally got going for the first time since the opening inning in the fifth when Petersen led off the frame with a single and Kristian Martens doubled him to third.
Brendan Dingus drew a walk to load the bases, and Burns was called in to relieve Bruce on the mound.
Two batters later, Ryan Bach laced a single to center that brought home DJ Weilage and Dingus for a 6-3 Treynor advantage.
“I was feeling pretty good about things,” Mantell said.
But the Tigers still weren’t finished. Bond singled in Burns an inning later as Red Oak crept to within 6-4.
And then Bruce lifted a high fly ball that fell in the middle of three Cardinal fielders and scored Bond and Vanderhoof to knot the game at 6-6.
Red Oak (10-18) 001 203 1—7 12 5
Treynor (27-10) 400 022 x—8 9 1
