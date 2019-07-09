BASEBALL
Monday’s late game
Harlan 14-12, Denison-Schleswig 0-1
HARLAN — It was a memorable night for senior Brett Sears in Harlan’s 14-0 and 12-1 sweep of Hawkeye Ten Conference foe Denison-Schleswig on Monday.
In the nightcap, the Western Illinois recruit broke the school record for career pitching victories with his 34th. He’s now 34-4 after pitching three scoreless innings and allowing one hit.
Danny Schiltz, a 1996 graduate, had held the previous mark at 33.
Sears also hit a grand slam in the second game, and finished the doubleheader with nine RBIs. Derec Weyer homered and finished with three RBIs in the first game.
Denison-Schleswig 000 000 0— 0 3 3
Harlan 200 032 7—14 17 0
W: Connor Bruck. L: Evan Turin. 2B: H, Joey Moser, Brett Sears, Bruck, Brenden Bartley. HR: H, Derec Weyer.
Denison-Schleswig (13-14, 10-10) 000 10— 1 2 3
Harlan (22-4, 15-4) 030 54—12 6 1
W: Brett Sears. L: Nathan Gallup. 2B: D, Braiden Heiden. HR: H, Sears, Brenden Bartley.
SOFTBALL
Thomas Jefferson 9, Sioux City West 7
Thomas Jefferson closed out its prep softball regular season with a come-from-behind 9-7 win over Sioux City West Tuesday in a make-up Missouri River Conference game hosted by Thomas Jefferson.
The Yellow Jackets built early leads of 4-0 and 6-2 only to be stung by a five-run top of the fifth inning by the Wolverines.
Thomas Jefferson topped the rally with a three-run bottom of the sixth to close out the scoring. Hannah Belt hit a two-run double and Lilly Thompson singled home a run in the decisive frame.
Freshman Alyssa Denman pitched two and two-thirds scoreless innings of relief to secure the victory in a solid mound performance.
Belt finished 3-for-4 with the double and four RBIs; Shaeley Bose and Thompson were each 2-for-3 with two runs driven in. Caitlyn Jones was 2-for-3.
The Yellow Jackets move into the first round of the post-season on Thursday at the Wickersham Athletic Complex. T.J. meets Abraham Lincoln and the Lynx will serve as the host team. Game time is 7 p.m.
Monday’s late game
Woodbine 16, Glidden-Ralston 4
WOODBINE — Woodbine opened Class 1-A regional softball play Monday with a 16-4, three-inning win over Glidden-Ralston.
Brianna Baker had two hits and two RBIs, and Amanda Foster had a hit and four RBIs for Woodbine, which benefited from 15 Glidden-Ralston walks handed out by four different pitchers.
Glidden-Ralston (6-20) 202— 4
Woodbine (11-12) 835—16
W: Sierra Lantz. L: Talia Schon. 3B: W, Amanda Foster, Brianna Baker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.