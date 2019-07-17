It was her first sport. She was not going to give it up in her senior year.
This year, Darby Thomas concluded a four-year ironwoman effort of dominating in two spring sports for Abraham Lincoln.
She won championships in the 100-meter hurdles and the long jump at both the state track and field meet and the Drake Relays.
Then, she helped the Lynx to the Class 3-A state soccer tournament for the second straight year.
“Soccer is the first sport I ever played, and just the thought of giving it up my senior year, no matter the difficulty or little problems I might have faced, it just wasn’t worth it,” she said. “My love for track and soccer are so strong that it was something I really wanted to do as a senior.”
Thomas will compete for the University of Nebraska track team in the 2019-20 school year – she’s already on campus – but the thought of focusing on one sport in high school never entered her mind. It just meant she had to be as smart as ever with her time and preparation.
“As I got more serious about track, and going into my senior year, there was a big fear of injury that made it seem harder to want to give my all and keep playing,” Thomas said. “There was a lot of stretching and icing because going from either turf or grass to track is a big difference and was harsh on my shins and knees and all that.”
Thomas thought she may have been dealing with a stress fracture at one point during the season, but it ended up being a significant case of shin splints. It did little to slow her as she finished her prep career with 12 state track medals – four firsts, five seconds, two thirds and a seventh.
She also collected a team-high 21 goals — second among Iowa 3-A players — and four assists in just 15 games for the 16-3 Lynx soccer team, which fell to Ankeny Centennial 3-2 in the opening round at state. Those accomplishments helped her earn The Daily Nonpareil’s City Female Athlete of the Year for the second time in three years.
With Thomas’ double at Drake, she joined former Logan-Magnolia standout Alex Gochenour (2011) as the only Iowans to sweep both events there in the 19 years they have both been contested.
A.L. track coach Don Schwartz said he was “really nervous, to be honest,” before the hurdle race at Drake. “But I think she was motivated and got out of the blocks well, and you know she has the speed. She just finished very strong.”
Thomas won at Drake in 14.30 and improved on that at state to win in 14.23 in an event she only began competing in as a junior. It was an impressive showing after winning three Drake and three state long jump crowns.
“The 100 hurdles meant the most. More than my other state championships,” said Thomas, who was named the top female performer at Drake. “Being able to compete on the track rather than the pit was just insane. To win something I had only been competing in for a year was a huge accomplishment for me.”
Thomas said she’d wanted to do the hurdles since the seventh grade to follow in the footsteps of her brothers, Devin and Avery. It also gave her a way to avoid her not-so-favorite event, the 400 meters.
Win or lose, Thomas always has been gracious and a leader for her team, which is not lost on her coach.
“She had the ability to raise everybody’s level of work ethic, and she just made everyone feel welcome,” Schwartz said. “Her desire to win was contagious, and these are things that other kids learned from her.”
Now that her focus will narrow to a single sport for the Huskers her ceiling is unknown, just like the events in which she will take part.
“Coming to Lincoln with some of the best coaches is going to allow me to excel so much,” she said. “It is going to be a whole new mindset, a whole new level.”
