TREYNOR — A solid performance on the mound by Zach Teten and some timely hitting vaulted Underwood into the Class 2-A, District 15 baseball final Tuesday night with a 6-2 win over Clarinda at Treynor Community School.
Teten scattered six hits over 6 1/3 innings, striking out four Cardinals and walking none, to earn the win and improve to 3-0 this season.
Underwood coach Andy Vanfossan said it was an all-around effort by the Eagles.
“Zach threw well. He threw strikes. We made plays for the most part behind him and got some timely hits. That’s what you need to do at district time,” Vanfossan said.
Things were rough on Clarinda starter Jake Childs from the outset.
The Eagles put their first two batters of the game aboard when Nick Ravlin singled to center and Drake Adair was plunked by Childs.
Blake Hall followed by grounding to Childs, but Childs’ throw to first was off line, scoring Ravlin to put the Eagles up 1-0.
Hall then stole second, and Adair scampered home from third on the throw to make it 2-0.
Clarinda coach Rod Eberly said it wasn’t the type of start his team was looking for.
“We had a ball to second that was kind of a ‘tweener ball that we should have caught. Then we bean a guy. If you’re going to get to Jake, you’ve got to get to him early. They got two runs without basically getting a hit to the outfield,” Eberly said.
Underwood added more in the fifth inning. Childs walked Landon Nelson and Jake Reimer to open the inning, then surrendered a base hit to Ravlin to load the bases.
Adair drove in Nelson on a fielder’s choice, and Blake Hall followed with a two-run double to left as Underwood (24-4 overall) stretched its lead to 5-0.
That ended Childs’ day. He allowed five runs, walking two and striking out two, in 4 1/3 innings.
Wyatt Schmitt got aboard with a single for the Cardinals (11-16) in the fifth inning, just the third hit off Teten.
Parker Rock singled two batters later, and Schmitt was able to plate Clarinda’s first run after a throwing error by Adair in right to cut the Eagles’ lead to 5-1.
Underwood got that run back an inning later when a Nelson sacrifice fly drove in Kyler Rodenburg, who had led off the frame with a double.
Ravlin relieved Teten with one out in the seventh inning after singles by Childs and Tadyn Brown. Ravlin got Michael Shull to pop out to short before Rock singled in Childs to cut Underwood’s lead to 6-2.
But Kam Fulk grounded out to short to end the game.
“We didn’t capitalize on a few opportunities we had early,” Eberly said. “And they did. And give (Teten) all the credit. He threw strikes and didn’t give us extra bases and made it hard on us.”
Underwood (24-4) 200 031 0—6 7 3
Clarinda (11-16) 000 010 1—2 7 1
