TREYNOR — It took nine innings and a host of close plays, but Underwood was able to avenge last year’s season-ending loss to Treynor with a 6-5 victory Saturday night in the District 15 baseball championship game.
The top of the ninth started innocently enough as Underwood grounded out to third base and hit a check-swing fly to first base. Blake Hall then hit a pop fly that was misplayed by senior center fielder Kyle Christensen (his first error of the season) giving the Eagles life.
The unexpected baserunner brought Underwood sophomore Tyler Boothby to the plate. Boothby was 0-for-3 coming into the at-bat, but he drove a Drew Petersen pitch to deep left center field. Christensen gave chase only to see the ball bounce off his glove, and Hall sprinted all the way home for the go-ahead run. Boothby later scored on an infield single by Zach Teten to give the Eagles a two-run cushion.
But the Cardinals weren’t going to go away quietly.
With one out in the bottom of the ninth, eighth-grade Cardinal catcher Jaxon Schumacher singled to center. Petersen followed with a groundout to second, leaving Underwood one out from the win. The next batter, Treynor starting pitcher Kristian Martens, drew a walk on a close 3-2 pitch, bringing senior Brenden Dingus to the plate.
Dingus hit a line drive single to center, scoring Schumacher to bring the Cardinals within one run. Underwood center fielder Kyler Rodenburg made a throw all the way to the plate (one his coach, Andy Vanfossan, didn’t want to happen). On the throw home, Martens took an aggressive turn around second base. Seeing the wide turn, Underwood catcher Blake Hall fired behind Martens, picking him off to end the game.
Of his throw home, Rodenburg said, “I got a little bit of a late jump, way later than I would have wanted, but my mindset was, if I’m going to throw it, I’m going to throw it as hard as I can, and it’s going to get somewhere. Blake made a great play.”
After a shaky start to the game (three errors in the first two innings), the Underwood defense made a host of saving plays late. An unassisted double play by shortstop Nick Ravlin and a putout by Coby Fink (on a tricky hop) ended the eighth, and then Hall’s throw in the ninth put the game away.
“We were able to make one more play than they did,” Vanfossan said of the tight affair.
“It was a back-and-forth game,” Treynor coach Bob Mantell said. “It was a well-played game between two teams, and they just made more plays that we did.”
Boothby had the drive that ultimately put the Eagles ahead for good, but Rodenburg also contributed three singles and two RBI. Freshman Jake Reimer had a clutch two-out single in the sixth to tie the game at four.
“Jake’s funny because there will be times when he’ll just look lost,” Vanfossan said, “I think it was the first pitch he saw and he drove it back up the middle and he’s done that several times this year.”
Underwood winning pitcher Zach Teten came into the game in relief and pitched six solid innings, giving up no runs and five hits while striking out four.
“I just kept trying to pump some strikes, let the defense work for me,” Teten said. “My mind just goes to that double play in the eighth that they made. That was a great play.”
Treynor ends its season with a record of 27-11. The game was also the final contest for Mantell, who coached his teams to more than 300 wins over 14 seasons.
“It’s been a labor of love,” Mantell said. “For me, it’s a real bittersweet thing. I feel a ton of remorse leaving the program, because it’s like leaving a family member.”
Underwood (25-4) will play Hinton at Harlan next Tuesday for a trip to the state tournament. With that big game just a few days away, what is coach Vanfossan’s message for his team?
“Practice at 6:00, we’ll see you tomorrow,” he said with a chuckle. “They know ... You don’t want to make a big deal about it.”
Underwood (25-4) 200 101 002 — 6 10 3
Treynor (27-11) 101 200 001 — 5 8 1
W: Zach Teten. L: Drew Petersen.
