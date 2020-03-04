DES MOINES — Logan-Magnolia couldn’t have scripted a better start Wednesday at the Class 2-A girls state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.
A 3-pointer from Emilie Thompson and baskets from Kylie Morrison and Mya Moss put the seventh-seeded Panthers up 7-0 right out of the gate against second-seeded West Hancock.
But from that point, the Panthers struggled to maintain the advantage.
The Eagles (25-1) grabbed a 16-13 lead by the end of the first quarter, stretched the advantage to nine by halftime, then held Lo-Ma (21-4) to just 10 second-half points and 27% shooting for the game (9 of 33) on their way to a 57-31 victory.
It was Logan-Magnolia’s second trip to state in school history, with the other coming in 2017.
The game started great – even better than Lo-Ma coach Derek Sonderland could have envisioned – but the size and defensive pressure from West Hancock ultimately played a big role in the game’s turnaround.
“One of the things we talked to our kids about was can we weather the three-minute storm at the beginning that I thought they would bring,” Sonderland said. “Did I picture us being up 7-0 out of the gate? No. But part of that was our kids’ legs were a little fresher. They knocked down some shots, and we told them to shoot it with confidence, and I thought we did that.
“With state tournament experience, you know the other team is going to come back and battle. Nobody is going away down here, but credit West Hancock. They were able to wear us down a little bit.”
Thompson was the lone Panther to finish in double figures Wednesday with 10 points. Morrison added seven and Violet Lapke had five.
But West Hancock forced 19 Lo-Ma turnovers, then ramped up its defensive tenacity in the second half. The Panthers were 0-for-7 shooting from the field in the third quarter and didn’t register their first made field goal in the second half until a Thompson basket with 4:07 remaining in the game. The drought without a field goal spanned 13:58 of game time going back to the second quarter.
“We’ve played a lot of good teams throughout the season, but they definitely got us a little frazzled in that second half,” Thompson said. “We kind of got flustered, but I thought we handled ourselves well. We still kept fighting even though it was tough to see the score sometimes.”
Rachel Leerar led three West Hancock players in double figures with 15 points. Kennedy Kelly finished with 12, and Amanda Chizek had 10 points, 10 rebounds and a pair of blocks.
For Morrison, Wednesday’s trip was memorable. She was a freshman on the 2017 team that lost to Iowa City Regina in the opening round, and she knows the program is headed in the right direction following its second Des Moines trip in four years.
“It was unreal being here my freshman and my senior year,” she said. “It’s crazy. I don’t have any words to express the feelings I have inside me. My teammates on both of my teams have been amazing. They’re all my best friends.”
Sonderland hopes that his players and coaching staff will use Wednesday’s outcome as motivation for longer stays at state moving forward.
“You’re only as good as your kids and assistant coaches,” he said. “They’re the ones that deserve the credit and are a big part of why we’re here. We want to use these experiences to help us in the summer and offseason to get better. That’s what teams have to do if you want to get back.”
Logan-Magnolia (21-4) 13 8 1 9 – 31
West Hancock (25-1) 16 14 8 19 – 57
LM: Violet Lapke 5, Courtney Ohl 4, Kylie Morrison 10, Mya Moss 2, Samantha Yoder 1, Emma Lake 1, Macanna Guritz 4.
WH: Rachel Leerar 15, Madison Eisenman 9, Riley Hiscocks 9, Amanda Chizek 10, Kennedy Kelly 12, Shae Smith 2.
