Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... SOUTHEASTERN POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... * UNTIL 730 PM CDT. * AT 655 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 7 MILES SOUTHEAST OF MACEDONIA, OR 22 MILES SOUTHWEST OF ATLANTIC, MOVING EAST AT 15 MPH. HAZARD...HALF DOLLAR SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ELLIOTT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. && HAIL...1.25IN; WIND...<50MPH