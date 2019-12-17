Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER TO ONE HALF MILE IN DENSE FOG. A LIGHT GLAZE OF ICE IS POSSIBLE SINCE AIR TEMPERATURES ARE IN THE TEENS AND LOWER 20S. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. SLIPPERY ROADS, BRIDGES, PARKING LOTS, AND SIDEWALKS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&