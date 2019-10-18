Jack Tiarks had offers on the table from a number of schools, but the Treynor football standout wanted to try his hand at the highest level possible.
Tiarks, a 6-foot-3, 215-pounder, pledged last week to be a preferred walk-on at Iowa State.
Tiarks is versatile. He lines up all over the field, seeing snaps at running back, wide receiver and tight end on offense and at linebacker on defense. Proof of that versatility is in his stats this season. On offense: 61 carries for 470 yards and eight touchdowns, plus two catches for 60 yards, and on defense: 26.5 tackles, a sack and an interception.
Iowa State coaches see him as either an inside or outside linebacker.
Tiarks had attended camps at Iowa, Nebraska and Iowa State and had visited each school. He also held offers from Sioux Falls, Northwest Missouri State and Minnesota State.
But the opportunity to compete at the Division I level and to be a part of the Iowa State culture appealed most to Tiarks.
“I had just developed such great relationships with them throughout the process, and I was able to get up there multiple times to visit,” Tiarks said. “I could just tell they have it all figured out up there. I knew right away that that’s where I wanted to go.
“I have to stay true to myself. The things they expect, what they look for are good character people. They have expectations. They want you to follow them and always be respectful. That’s one thing that (Iowa State) Coach (Matt) Campbell always tries to get across to his players.”
Treynor coach Jeff Casey said each school recruiting Tiarks saw him playing different positions. He feels Tiarks’ versatility, coupled with his work ethic, makes him an asset for the Cyclones.
“All the Division I schools that have talked to him have initially said linebacker, but when you look at the Division II schools, he’s had wide receiver, tight end, he even had one school tell him he’d be a running back,” Casey said. “The main message we’ve gotten – and Iowa State’s been great about this – is that they think he’s a linebacker to start, but he’s so athletic and with his size, it’s special. Not many kids are built like he is.”
Tiarks is the first Treynor football player to join a Division I program since 2006 (Austin Frain, South Dakota State). Before that, Jordan Goos and Steven Maguire played at Iowa State. That pair played on Treynor’s 2003 state championship team before graduating in 2004.
