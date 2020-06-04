I read an article recently that really brought forth a truism when it comes to stargazing. Quoting the article:
“When you start stargazing with a telescope, two experiences typically ensue. FIRST, you are astonished by the view — Saturn’s golden rings, star clusters glittering like jewelry on black velvet, galaxies aglow with gentle starlight older than the human species — and by the realization that we and our world are part of this gigantic system. SECOND, you soon want a larger telescope”.
Over 400 years ago, Galileo Galilei first trained his Optic-Tube on the night sky and perhaps was the one who pioneered the two-step program. First he marveled at what he could see with his primitive optical device because it revealed so many objects that had previously been invisible and it wasn’t long after that Galileo began making bigger and better telescopes with larger and more refined optics.
In the scientific world of astronomy, there are now efforts being made to produce a new generation of telescopes that will far exceed those currently being used — including the Hubble Space Telescope
In 2020, the Hubble Space Telescope achieves its 30th year in orbit. Hubble’s unique design, allowing it to be repaired and upgraded with advanced technology by astronauts, has made it one of NASA’s longest-living and most valuable observatories, beaming transformational astronomical images to Earth for decades.
One of the new generation instruments is a Large Binocular Telescope (BLT) located on top of Emerald Peak near Safford, Arizona. This pair of huge mirrors is forecast to deliver images ten times sharper than the impressive ones returned to Earth from Hubble.
The biggest of the “newbies” is one named European Extremely Large Telescope (EELT) that has a primary mirror almost 130 feet in diameter.
According to one news release I received concerning the EELT, it not only has one very, very large primary mirror but it also has four other mirrors that contribute to its operation. We’ll have to wait until it is placed in operation that is planned for 2025.
Tomorrow’s enormous telescopes will do as much in one night as today’s do in a year, but that will not necessarily render the older telescopes obsolete.
Scientists are now putting much of their efforts into orbiting space telescopes similar to the Hubble but which have much superior optics and observing locations much further out than Hubble.
One of the older space telescopes was the Kepler that had been in operation since 2009. Its operation was shut down on October 30, 2018 after having observed over 500,000 stars and discovering 2,662 exoplanets.
It’s may sound a little like science fiction but even today there are plans in the works for a combination of observatories sitting in craters on the far side of the moon that would be able to probe the universe from an ideally quiet and cold location.
“I don’t think there’s any question about that. We have the largest set of assets in space for astronomers ever,” said Jon Morse, NASA’s Astrophysics Division Director. “It really is a golden era to be a practicing astronomer. It entices me to leave my desk job and go back to the field.”
According to Morse, “Space also offers clearer viewing not obstructed by Earth’s atmosphere, so that even with modest lenses and mirrors, space telescopes can spot pockets of faraway star birth, or the formation stages of galaxies and mergers of black holes from the farthest reaches of the cosmos. The impact of all these missions on astronomy has already been a great one”.
Imagine the resolution of images that were taken through pure space and not through the atmospheric blanket that we here on Earth are forced to look through.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.