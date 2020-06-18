I feel certain a lot of my readers believe summer is already here considering the blazing temperatures we’ve been experiencing over the last couple of weeks.
The arrival of the real summer solstice, however, doesn’t take place until 4:44 p.m. (CDT) next Saturday and it marks the first day of summer in the northern hemisphere while the residents in the southern hemisphere welcome(?) the first day of winter.
As most of my readers already understand, Earth’s axis is not perpendicular to the equator but is tilted at 23.27 degrees toward the north. As Earth orbits the Sun, the north-south position of the Sun changes because of the orientation of that tilted axis.
The summer and winter solstices are said to be the longest and shortest days of the year respectively, in the sense that the length of time between sunrise and sunset on those days is a maximum and minimum of daylight.
Of course, daylight saving time means that the second Sunday in March has 23 hours and the first Sunday in November has 25 hours but these “human meddlings” with the calendar do not correspond to the actual number of daylight hours.
In a column I wrote several years ago, I posed the question: “I wonder how many of my readers are aware of the superstition that it is possible to stand an egg upright on its end only on the date of the solstices?” It can be done….but it can also be done on any other day of the year if you’ve got time to try.
One thing you could do to make it easier, especially if you want to impress someone with your talent, is to stand an egg on a thin layer of salt grains and then gently blow all but a few invisible grains away.
A little over a week ago, residents of Scotland were startled to see some strange cloud formations in the sky that appeared in varying shades of blue.
We are all familiar with the puffy white clouds that move across the blue sky of summer, but there is another type of clouds, like those seen in Scotland, that continue to mystify scientists and meteorologists around the world.
These clouds are called Noctilucent Clouds (NLC) or “night shining” and they are most often seen during the period of time coinciding with the summer solstice.
These fascinating cloud structures appear as if they are close to Earth but in reality they form in that region of our atmosphere known as the mesosphere. The mesosphere lies at a height of 240 to 320 miles.
Although the majority of NLCs are seen in countries that lie above 50 degrees north latitude, I have seen these clouds several times before from our location at 41.262 degrees north latitude. Their appearance can be quite startling because of their unique coloration but many times they are not recognized by casual observers.
The most prevalent color for NLCs is what many call electric-blue and they are most often seen in the western sky about 30 minutes to an hour after the Sun has dipped well below the horizon. NLCs can also be seen as blue-white tendrils spreading across the sky just above our normal reddish-colored sunset clouds.
What causes these NLCs to form is part of the mystery surrounding them, but some scientists have put forth the theory that they are formed when icy molecules of water are “seeded” by space dust.
