CARROLL -- A four-run eighth inning pushed Lewis Central to an 8-4 victory Monday over Carroll Kuemper in extra innings.
Easton Dermody, Nolan Miller and Bryson Sharon each finished with two hits for the Titans. L.C. also stole 10 bases in the game.
Lewis central pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts in the game, led by winning pitcher Bryson Sharon, who went four innings with 7 strikeouts and three earned runs.
“We hope this game kickstarts our offense for the rest of the season," L.C. coach Jim Waters said. "We started slow but kept picking away at Kuemper's lead and gave ourselves a chance to win the ball game late. We had players clutch up in big moments.
“Our bullpen also did a fantastic job throwing zeroes on the board giving our offense the change to battle back. Cael Malskeit and Tyler Huttmann shut Kuemper offense down when we needed it the most.”
Lewis Central (3-1) 8
Carroll Kuemper (1-4) 4
