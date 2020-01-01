Golden Hills RC&D is partnering with Iowa Western Community College to host two educational classes about propagating native prairie plants this month.
Native plant enthusiast and grower Cait Caughey will teach techniques and best practices for starting native prairie plants using locally-harvested prairie seed.
Classes will be held Jan. 6 and Jan. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Dodge Hall greenhouses on 2700 College Road.
Each class costs $5. Pre-registration is required, available at at goldenhillsrcd.org/growingnatives.
Contact Lance Brisbois, project coordinator at Golden Hills, with any questions: lance@goldenhillsrcd.org or 712-482-3029.
