NEW YORK — Americans stuck at home staring at fading furniture and wondering what to cook for dinner have been a boon for television networks like HGTV and the Food Network.
The Food Network’s overall ratings in April were up 25% over the same month last year, while HGTV was up 22%, the Nielsen company said.
“People are gravitating to our networks and talent because we provide more than entertainment right now,” Finch said.
Stuck-at-home show hosts are also making use of camera equipment lent by their networks. Comic Amy Schumer is making a program that debuts Monday for the Food Network, “Amy Schumer Learns to Cook,” that is being filmed by her nanny, Finch said.
While HGTV and the Food Network are popular primarily because of the environment they offer, TLC is being fueled by a single hit show: “90 Day Fiance,” which films couples as they decide quickly whether or not to get hitched to qualify for a marital visa. Primarily because of that show, TLC’s prime-time ratings in April jumped 47 percent from last year, Nielsen said.
CBS topped the broadcast networks in prime time last week, averaging 5.8 million viewers. ABC was second with 3.7 million, NBC had 3.6 million, Fox had 2.7 million, Univision had 1.6 million, ION Television had 1.2 million and Telemundo had 910,000.
Fox News Channel crushed the cable competition, averaging 3.69 million viewers in prime time. MSNBC had 1.78 million, CNN had 1.55 million, TLC had 1.302 million and HGTV had 1.3 million.
ABC’s “World News Tonight” won the evening news competition, averaging 10.5 million viewers. NBC’s “Nightly News” had 9.5 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 6.6 million.
