After noticing a lack of Buddhist temples in Council Bluffs for practitioners and Vietnamese people, Nina Hoang, temple spokesperson, saw the issue rectified as the first Buddhist temple in the Bluffs — The Lotus Monastery — Ni Vien Lien Hoa — was opened at 828 Ave. A.
The mission of the temple is to “promote individual peace of mind, compassion for all beings, spiritual growth and an ethical way of life based on Buddhist principles,” Hoang said.
The temple was purchased in 2018, and underwent renovations for months before it opened in September.
“We didn’t have a Buddhist temple in Council Bluffs, and we have quite a few Vietnamese people who are Buddhist,” Hoang said. “That’s what got us to start thinking about opening a new (temple) here.”
The building was constructed as a Danish Church 150 years ago, and has since served as a restaurant and catering service.
A newly renovated building, Buddhist statues, an outdoor pond and other gathering areas greeted Council Bluffs residents during the open house in September.
“The church building was in a bad shape when we bought it, but after eight months it has been retooled and styled to serve as a proper Buddhist temple. A lot of people around this neighborhood were really happy when we remodeled this place,” said Hoang.
“There have been many comments on how the temple has beautified the entire neighborhood,” she said.
The Buddhist nun Lien Tri moved to the building shortly before it opened.
Tri became a nun at the age of 15 in Vietnam, and further studied Buddhism in Vietnam and India with a desire to “devote her life to the benefit of others.”
“Buddhism is one of the most popular religions in my homeland of Vietnam, and I became a nun so I can devote all of my time for others,” Tri said.
Over 200 participants from Council Bluffs, Omaha, Lincoln, Nebraska and other surrounding areas attended the opening. Eight Buddhist monks also attended the event including those from Lincoln, West Palm Beach, Florida and Atlanta.
On Dec. 8, a mindfulness class was added on Sundays from 9:45 a.m. to noon. Sunday worship for Vietnamese attendees was initially planned from 10 a.m. to noon, but was moved to 6 to 8 p.m.
Hoang said the temple has been welcomed into the community.
“We have been so warmly accepted by the whole community, as well as the Buddhist members,” she said.
