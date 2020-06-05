Broadway United Methodist
Broadway’s worship service is being streamed online at 9:30 a.m. Sundays. Connect on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/broadwayunitedmethodist or on our website at broadwayunitedmethodist.com/live.
Citylight Council Bluffs
Citylight Council Bluffs, 2109 Railroad Highway, will resume in-person worship with services at 9 and 11 a.m. this Sunday.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. However, due to concerns about the spread of the corona virus, no meetings larger than nine people will be held at Epworth. We are in the process of making plans for how and when to reopen the church building for worship, and we are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. The weekly sermon will be posted on Facebook. The scripture for this coming Sunday is Matthew 28:16-20. Remember to read some scripture, pray, and worship at home at the regular time so as not to get out of the habit of regular worship to our loving heavenly Father. Office hours are 8:30am-12:30pm Monday-Friday. Phone: 712-323-3124. You can check us out at Facebook.com/pages/Epworth.
Fé y Esperanza United Methodist Church
Fé y Esperanza (Faith and Hope) United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible. We are in prayer for all those affected by the corona virus. Worship is being held every Sunday in the parking lot at the regular time of 12:30 p.m. Please remember to practice safe social distancing — stay in your cars. The pastor can be reached at 712-828-1340. We’re on Facebook at Fé y Esperanza UMC.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. However, due to concerns about the spread of the corona virus, no meetings with over nine people will be held at Hazel Dell for now. We are planning to reopen the building for regular worship, hopefully sometime this summer. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. You might want to read the Scripture, Matthew 28:16-20, pray, and worship at home on Sunday so you will still be worshipping with others at the same time. The weekly sermon will be posted on Facebook. Church phone: 712-545-3021. You can check us out at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb and at hazeldellumccb.wordpress.com.
Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, 10 Third Ave., will hold limited Sunday Worship opportunities. Worship videos are released online at 8 a.m. Weather permitting, outdoor worship will be held at 9:30 a.m. on the church lawn. Holy Communion will be celebrated in a limited fashion. The Rev. Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on Genesis 1:1-2:4a.
OUR SAVIOR’S LUTHERAN CHURCH
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., has suspended in-person worship services through the month of June out of an abundance of caution during the Coronavirus Pandemic. Sunday services are available via YouTube and the link can be found on our Facebook page (Our Savior’s Lutheran of Council Bluffs) or our website www.oursaviorscb.org. Our Savior’s Lutheran Food & Pet Pantry is open Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (you must call between 9:30 and 11 a.m. for same day appointment). The Pantry is also open the third and fourth Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. (you must call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same day appointment). More events and information can be found on our website or Facebook page. “Welcoming all to share god’s grace and love.”
Twin Cities Christian Church
Twin Cities Christian, 4220 Gifford Road, is pleased to open again for Sunday Worship Service at 10:30 a.m. A number of changes have been made to adhere to guidelines for social distancing, sanitation, non-touch greetings, and more that may be viewed on the church website www.twincitiescb.org and on Facebook, Twin Cities Christian Church CB. Online Services continue to be available Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m. on the church website, Facebook page, and YouTube. Online lessons for children and teens continue to be available at the church website by clicking on “Digital Kids and Student Groups.” For more information call the church office at 712-366-9112.
Community of Christ Central
Community of Christ Central, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., Council Bluffs. Our Sunday School starts at 9 a.m. with Worship at 10:30 a.m. We also have Prayer meeting on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. Our Theme this week is “Sacredness of Creation,” with scriptures: Psalm 8:2; Corinthians 13:11-13; Matthew 28:16-20. There will be no services this week due to the Covid-19. We are following the guidelines from Our World Church has for gatherings or services. We want to emphasize prevention and avoiding large settings, no more than 10. There are some virtual ministries out on our World Church website just access ongoing ministries: https://www.cofchrist.org/.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 South 11th St., will have worship services at Faith at 9 a.m. this Sunday with social distancing precautions in place. All attending must wear a mask from your car, thru services and back to your car and should enter through the back entrance only. A volunteer will meet you at the back door and direct you to your specific seat which will include social distancing and will answer any questions you have. Family members in the same household can sit together. Worship services will also continue to be available on YouTube and on Faith’s Facebook page. To locate our live stream, search Facebook, “Faith Lutheran Council Bluffs.” It will come up in the first few links. Then just click the live button. You Tube viewing is available by searching to Ron Rosenkaimer. Sunday streaming will start at 9:00 a.m. Members without social media are asked to send email addresses to Faith’s office: office@faith.omhcoxmail.com for mailing of devotional materials and links to the uploaded videos. Members are also reminded to be faithful in supporting Faith with their regular offerings. For more information contact the church office at 323-6445.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church will not resume in-person services or activities for the next several weeks. We have drive-in services on Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. Check our Facebook page for details. We will also have a church service on our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/NewHorizonPC on Sunday at 10 a.m. Be safe and we hope to see you soon!
Broadway Christian Church
Pastor Earlin Shanno invites the public to Sunday service at 9 a.m. at Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Avenue A, in accordance with CDC guidelines. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it and the church is handicap accessible. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, visit us at www.bcccb.org or on Facebook.
Timothy Lutheran Church
At Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway, Traditional Worship Services will be at 8:00 a.m and 10:30 a.m They will also be live streamed at the same times via our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Timothy-Lutheran-Church-Council-Bluffs-94942511723/ If you do not have a Facebook account, you can connect with us on our web page at: www.Timothylutheran.net The videos and services on the church’s web page are offered to help all participate. Sunday School and Adult Bible Class will resume Sunday, June 7. Midweek Bible Study Groups are cancelled until further notice. Pastor releases Bible Study videos via our church website at www.timothylutheran.net We take seriously the needs of all members. As some return, others will choose to wait. Those who do return will find new health measures taken to ensure safety. We want everyone happy and healthy. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to Worship Services and other activities.
