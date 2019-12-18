Charles E. Lakin Foundation $5,645

In memory of Harold and Jean Beckman, Paul amd Helen Mefferd from Ron amd Dan $50

In loving memory of Mom and Dad Sieck and Mom and Dad Andersen from Ron and Diane $100

In honor of all family and friends from Ron and Diane $50

Anonymous $50

Holy Family Knights of Columbus $250

Anonymous $250

Patricia and Johnnie Wheeler $100

Dr. Alan and Cordie Fisher in memory of Erika, Joanne, Lawrence, Glen, Wilma, Hans, Nora, John, Viola, Clarence, Hazel, Edgar, Amanda, Fred, Lottie, Asa, Pat, Ray, Ed, Bob, Norman, Steve, Leon and Kurt $1,000

In memory of our parents: Bob and Marcia Holloway and Elmer and Naomi Johnson from Kevin and Cheryl Holloway $100

In memory of Ruth and Red Nelson from John and Anne Nelson $500

L.E and C.L Finney $25

In memory of Dennis Gray from Jacob and Lisa Peters $500

In memory of Loved ones from Lynn Bennett $20

From Marge and Clyde $25

In memory of Harold, Arlene nd John Borwick. Matthew, Timothy, John and Doris Vanderhelm from Steve and Becky Vanderhelm $50

In loving memory of Nancy Sims Hutchinson from Larry, Tom, and Andrea Sims Hutchinson $200

Chapter LP PEO Sisterhood Council Bluffs $115

Merry Christmas and Happy Birthday Jesus $40

James Felton $250

Denny and Timee Higginbotham $100

In memory of Robert A. McCallum, Mr. and Mrs. Ernest McCallum Sr., Daniel Head, Mr. and Mrs. Eldon Head, Tim Garrean, Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Garrean love Dan, Michelle, and Danielle $30

In memory of Donald Irwin $100

In memory of Mott family and Stoltz family $50

2019 Goodfellows Donation Goal: $40,500

Donations received to date: $9,142

Today’s donations: $9,600

Total amount raised to date: $18,742

Iowa West Grant earned so far: $12,557.14

Remaining Iowa West Grant to be earned: $12,442.86

Needed to obtain Iowa West grant: $21,758

