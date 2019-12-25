Council Bluffs Police said in the early morning of Oct. 5, a masked subject used a bat to break out several windows at St. Peter’s Catholic Church.
At the time, it was believed the suspect was the same person who came onto church property on two separate occasions that morning, wearing different masks both times. The church’s security cameras captured the incidents and images of the suspect were released to the public.
Authorities identified the suspect as Tate Pilger, 18, of Council Bluffs.
In October, Rev. Chuck Kottas had to meet with an insurance adjuster and talk with Bluffs police officers and news reporters regarding the incident.
Bluffs police officials said Pilger came onto church property two different times that morning, wearing different masks each time.
Kottas, who lives in the church rectory, said he heard the doorbell ring at 5:30 a.m. that day.
It apparently was Pilger.
A person in that building recognized the masked person as someone who lived nearby, and police arrested him.
“It’s not just the windows being knocked out,” Kottas said in October. “It’s all the time it steals from us. … It’s just one of those hassles.”
Bluffs police officers brought Pilger to the church on Oct. 15 to apologize. The teen said he was “mad at God and mad at the church.” Kottas told the young man that he gladly would have talked to him about his issues had he asked.
Kottas, who has started his 24th year at the church, said the teen had been in a fifth grade class that Kottas taught at St. Albert Catholic Schools, the pre-K through 12th grade school supported by the church. The teen said he had even been to parties at the church, and he’d had fun at them.
“And now you’re busting out my windows?” Kottas said.
Kottas gave the teen a prayer book and told him, “Why don’t you start praying these prayers. They will help you more than anything else.”
Pilger was booked into the Pottawattamie County Jail on one count of second-degree criminal mischief (causing damage greater than $1,500 but less than $10,000) in October. The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $7,500 fine.
The masks and clothing worn during the incident were recovered inside the teen’s home, Bluffs police said.
Pilger has plead not guilty. A jury trial has been set for Jan. 9, 2020.
— The BH News Service contributed to this report.
