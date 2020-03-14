We have a big surprise for you this week. We normally feature a couple of kittens that are all ready to be adopted to their new “people parents.” This week we can’t help but feature a couple of “not quite ready” — but obviously cute as a button — babies.
We would like to introduce “The Disney Kittens!” These little boy gray tabbies are Lilo and Stitch and their brother, a gray & white tabby named Simba. As a delightful addition to this group, the brothers have a little sister named Nala and her little brother, Olaf, who are wearing basic black and white attire. Aren’t they just adorable.
Their mom, who is approximately two years old was surrendered to our SOLAS foster care program and was named Jasmine. She very soon gave birth to five healthy and absolutely adorable kittens on Feb. 23.
Jasmine is a beautiful tortoiseshell with amazing bright green eyes. She’s also a very protective “mom” and is always on the lookout for her next dinner to keep up her strength in order to take care of her babies.
All five kittens — Lilo, Stitch, Simba, Nila and Olaf — now have their eyes open and so far they have been “hanging out” in a bathtub where mother Jasmine can keep an eye or two on them.
This adorable group loves to cuddle up together and wrestle for the bottom of the pile where it’s the warmest.
This darling group of adorable kittens will be waiting for you to adopt them in mid- to late-April — after being spayed or neutered and fully vetted.
