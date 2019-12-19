Christmas can be a difficult holiday for multiple reasons, but organizations like New Visions Homeless Services help to make it a little easier for some.
The nonprofit hosted its annual Christmas event Tuesday and provided a festive evening for more than 1,400 people to enjoy.
“What it does is show those that are feeling isolated and alone during the holidays that they have a whole community who supports them — a whole community who loves them and that believes in them,” said Brandy Wallar, program and volunteer director for New Visions.
Wallar said this year the main item community members asked for were diapers.
“We think no child should go without having clean and accessible diapers,” she said.
More than 1,000 diapers were donated for the Christmas event, according to Wallar. Other items available included blankets, coats, food, shoes and a dinner.
Whole turkeys were a new item this year. They were given to the first 200 people.
Lilly Maddox also expanded “Lilly’s Christmas Shoes” to a tent this year.
Over the past several years Maddox and her family collected shoes for her birthday to donate in late September and early October. Typically the shoe donations were split between Children’s Square and New Visions.
This year they donated all 100 pairs of new shoes to New Visions.
“I was 7 and saw how beat up the little kids shoes were. When I was little I wanted to see them have shoes like me,” Maddox said.
When asked about the donations, Maddox said: “I love doing it, and plan to do it as long as I possibly can.”
Another holiday surprise at the New Visions event was an appearance from the Grinch. However, instead of stealing anything for Christmas he was being stolen for photos.
The popular Dr. Seuss character is not a fan of Christmas. Kory Adams, who dressed up like the character for the event, got permission to dress up as the Dr. Seuss icon by New Visions ahead of time.
Adams had previously lived at the shelter and noted Christmas can be a lonely time. He made for a great Grinch.
“There are so many kids laughing and taking photos. I can’t stand Christmas, so it brings a smile to me for once,” he said.
Adams said he’d had the idea to play the Grinch at the event for years.
His friends helped pick out the green body paint. Since donning the costume, Adams said he’s gotten a lot of attention — even on the way to the event.
In particular, when a school bus stopped beside his car Adams saw the kids were excited. They rolled down windows, took photos and called out “Mr. Grinch,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.