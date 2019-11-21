Winterfest will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21 at Bayliss Park, according to the City of Council Bluffs, which is hosting the event with The 712 Initiative, Union Pacific Museum and Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment.
The 2019 lineup of festivities includes traditional favorites and a few new additions, the city said. Here’s the schedule of events:
• Lighting ceremony: Santa Claus and Mayor Matt Walsh will lead the countdown for the Bayliss Park Lighting Ceremony promptly at 6 p.m.
• Food trucks: Dinner on Pearl Street with food trucks, currently including StreetSide Foods (Italian American), Smoke is No Joke (barbecue), Lincoln’s Pub (pizza), Grandpa’s Pumpkin Patch (kettle corn), with more vendors expected to sign on.
• Makers Village: Shop unique handmade holiday gifts from local vendors on Pearl Street. A list of vendors can be found on the Winterfest in Bayliss Park Facebook event page, @CityofCB.
• Pictures with Santa
• Real Reindeer
• Art activity: Create a masterpiece with PACE.
• Outdoor movie: Watch the 1964 holiday classic, “Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer” on the big screen.
• Live Music: New this year, featuring local groups performing the sounds of the season.
• Free hot chocolate: Thanks to Salvation Army, the hot chocolate is free. Thanks to The 712 Initiative, some hot chocolate will be served out of backpacks.
• Balloon artist: Get a free holiday balloon twisted.
• Face painters: Kids can get their faces painted for free.
• Festive photo ops: Take pictures in all the festive cutouts.
Winterfest in Bayliss Park begins at 5:30 p.m. with the lighting ceremony taking place at 6.
“Join us for the moment the park transforms into wonderland, and stay awhile to shop, dine, and enjoy the festivities,” the city said in a release.
And if you’re looking for the Winterfest Facebook page, find it at bit.ly/2rntdwg or via the @cityofcb page. The city mentioned an unofficial Winterfest page exists.
