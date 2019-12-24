Bomgaars moved to the former Kmart building at 2803 E. Kanesville Blvd. the week of Sept. 9 and opened the following weekend. A grand opening was held on Sept. 20-21.
Kmart shut down in January after Sears Holdings filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 15, 2018. The Council Bluffs store was one of 142 in the wave of closings, which followed a flood of casualties in 2018.
Soon afterwards, Bomgaars announced that it would be moving into the facility.
The retailer, which was outgrowing its previous home, more than doubled its space, increasing square footage from 33,500 to 88,000. The expansion means Bomgaars can offer more merchandise and more employment opportunities.
“Most departments were expanded — especially clothing, footwear, tools, animal feeds and pet foods,” said Torrey Wingert, vice president and chief financial officer of Bomgaars. “Dog food, pet food, horse feed were all expanded in the new store. There will be different varieties and more on hand.”
Store manager Joseph Puhalla said there was a jump in customers after the opening at the new location.
“There’s a lot of people wanting to check it out,” he said. “We’re excited to have the building and help people find what they need.”
Bomgaars is a family-owned and operated chain based in Sioux City with 92 stores in Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, South Dakota, Colorado and Wyoming that employ a total of about 2,400 people, according to its website.
