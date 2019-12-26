A strange and grim discovery inside a vacant building that once housed a grocery store has left more questions than answers.
In January, the desiccated corpse was discovered by employees of a contracting firm who were removing shelving and coolers from the former No Frills Supermarket at 1817 W. Broadway. In July, the body was officially identified as Larry Ely Murillo-Moncada, a 25-year-old Council Bluffs man who had been reported missing in 2009.
On Nov. 28, 2009, Murillo-Moncada’s parents reported him missing after he became upset and ran out of their home; he was 25 years old at the time of that report. Murillo was employed at No Frills Supermarket at the time of his disappearance. The autopsy indicated no signs of trauma to Murillo-Moncada, Council Bluffs Police said.
Shortly after his disappearance in 2009, Murillo-Moncada’s mother, Ana Moncada, told The Daily Nonpareil he went to work on Thanksgiving night; and, when he returned home on the morning of Nov. 27, he seemed disoriented. She took him to see a doctor, who prescribed an anti-depressant. He continued to feel disoriented and began to hear voices, she said.
“He was hearing voices that said ‘eat sugar,’” said Maria Stockton, a friend who served as translator for his mother, said in 2009. “He felt his heart was beating too hard and thought if he ate sugar, his heart would not beat so hard.”
In speaking to former employees of No Frills, police said it was common for workers to be on top of the coolers, as the space was utilized for storage of goods. Investigators believe that Murillo-Moncada went to the store after leaving his home and climbed on top of the coolers, where he fell into an approximate 18-inch gap between the back of the cooler and a wall, getting trapped.
At the time of his disappearance, he was reportedly last seen wearing a Navy blue hooded sweatshirt and light blue sweat pants. He was described as 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighed 140 pounds. The store closed in 2016.
The case has been closed and classified as an accidental death.
Predictably, Murillo-Moncada’s parents have questions: How could someone die inside a grocery store and his body go undiscovered for years?
For these reasons and more, they hired Omaha attorney James Martin Davis to help them search for answers in the death of their son.
“Everyone has questions,” Victor Murillo said in August through an interpreter at Davis’ office.
— BH Media News Service contributed to this report.
