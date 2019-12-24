Council Bluffs is a little less sentimental, unfortunately, with a Hallmark store no longer available for residents to find heartfelt cards and gifts.
Amy’s Hallmark store, formerly located at 3825 Denmark Drive, next to Qdoba and Mattress Firm in the Metro Crossing Shopping Center, closed in September.
Formerly located at the Mall of the Bluffs as the Hallmark Gold Crown store, it closed there in 2013 and opened at Metro Crossing in 2014.
At the time of the move to Metro Crossing, officials of Hallmark Cards Inc., based in Kansas City, Mo., said, “We are repositioning the store to reach a broader consumer base and meet more customer needs in that market.”
Two Amy’s Hallmark stores remain in the metro area, at Lakeside Plaza and Eagle Run Shopping Center, respectively, in Omaha.
Another longtime Hallmark store in the region, Sarah’s Hallmark in Johnston near Des Moines, closed in November.
Hallmark was founded in 1910 by teenage entrepreneur J.C. Hall, and remains a private company with family members on the board of directors today, according to the company’s website. Hallmark’s businesses employ approximately 30,000 people worldwide and generate revenues of approximately $4 billion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.