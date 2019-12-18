Heartland Properties celebrates profit sharing program

Employees of Heartland Properties in Council Bluffs gathered on Thursday, Dec. 12 at Boxer BBQ on Main St. to celebrate the company’s distribution of its agents profit sharing program.
Combined, Heartland Properties agents shared more than $83,000 and receive the thanks and praise of the firm’s ownership. John Jerkovich, broker and co-owner of the firm, praised his team telling them that Heartland Properties is a a staple in Council Bluffs not only because of all of the firm’s community-based partnerships and loyal customers, but also because “our agents makes us so successful.”
In thanking his team, Jerkovich told them he was looking forward to many more years of success.
“Heartland Properties has been Council Bluffs’ leading real estate company for 20 years and we plan to grow and expand so that we are the leader for the next 20 years,” Jerkovich said.
This was the first year of the agents profit-sharing program.
