Decreased store productivity and higher property taxes drove Dillards at the Mall of the Bluffs to announce its closing via signage in June.
Initially, a store associate said the store would close Aug. 3, but corporate spokesperson Julie Johnson Guymon said it’s hard to predict how quickly the store will sell through the merchandise.
The store’s clearance price is set at 80% as of the beginning of December.
Concern for the store closing is due to “tripled” property taxes over the past few years, Johnson Guymon said.
“We continually review our stores’ productivity,” she said. “While we tried to work with county and city officials, no workable solution was presented.”
Dillard’s paid $58,678 in taxes for its property at the Mall of the Bluffs in tax year 2017, more than doubling from the year before at $24,798.
This year, the value of the property was assessed nearly $547,000 more at $2,077,500, estimating upcoming taxes at nearly $94,000. Because of the increased value of the property, tax prices have more than tripled from its 2016 tax year, according to the Pottawattamie County Assessor.
“Unfortunately, this situation contributed to the closure of the store,” Johnson Guymon said.
Dillard’s opened in the Mall of the Bluffs in November 1988 and became an anchor store that was built onto the existing mall space. At the time, the 105,000-square-foot store was the second Dillard’s in the metropolitan area.
Menards Inc. purchased the Dillards building at 1751 Madison Ave. in November.
