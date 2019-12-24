Residents of Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa have had to say goodbye to some of their favorite — and not so favorite — stores that have announced closures in the area, specifically in the Metro Crossing Shopping Center.
The first store to announce its closure was Dressbarn in May, according to a corporate release. Ascena Retail decided to close all of the Dressbarn locations nationwide, which are all expected to be closed no later than Dec. 26, according to a release. The store is currently undergoing a storewide 40 to 60% off sale.
At the end of October, Ascena announced Dressbarn merchandise will be available online only, after sale of its intellectual property assets to Retail Ecommerce Ventures. After Jan. 1, Dressbarn coupons, credit and gift cards or “previously issued offers” will no longer be accepted.
In July, Amy’s Hallmark announced plans to close, as well, but with no online alternative. For card lovers in the area, locally owned Hallmark locations in Omaha are still open for business.
Nearly a few weeks later, Bed, Bath & Beyond announced its closure, plastering its windows with store closure signs. After months of clearance sales, the store is now closed for good, although stores in neighboring cities are still open: Des Moines and Omaha and Papillion, Nebraska.
Among closures this year, two stores have opened in the shopping center.
Five Below, a store of items for $5 or less, opened at the end of March, taking over the former Charming Charlie storefront, one of three locations in the metro area.
Old Navy — a retail store that closed in 2010 after 10 years of business in the Mall of the Bluffs — announced its comeback in November, with plans to open in the Metro Crossing in the spring of 2020.
In mid-November, Pine Tree Development said three new tenants are expected to join the Metro Crossing Shopping Center, but did not disclose that information at the time.
