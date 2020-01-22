When you’re shopping at the supermarket, it’s important to know what different expiration dates actually mean on food packaging. Something that’s marked with a “sell by” date is actually for retailers to know when food won’t be at its peak freshness; it doesn’t mean the food is bad or unsafe to eat. A “best by” date is an estimate of the latest date when you can enjoy the food at its best quality; you still have time after that date to safely consume unopened goods. A “use by” date notes when whatever you’re buying will have passed the point of being safe to eat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.