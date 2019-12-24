After over 42 years in business, the Perkins Family Restaurant location at 3250 South Expressway closed — among the many restaurant closures in 2019.
Uncle Buck’s Grill inside Bass Pro Shops closed in June.
Bass Pro Shops closed the restaurant to “alter the space” and “better serve customers with expanded products and services,” according to a statement released by Michael Zerman, senior communications manager for the company.
Mad Ox Bakery, 215 W Broadway, closed its retail space, transitioning to a home bakery and accepting orders in advance.
Owners Karris and Mathew Mattox built an addition to the back of their home and they will have a “mini bakery” instead.
“We’re not closing, but you won’t be able to pop in anymore,” Karris Mattox said. “We will make the same items — we just need to know beforehand.”
After more than a decade in Council Bluffs, the Ruby Tuesday restaurant on 23rd Avenue and Bass Pro Drive closed.
Stay Sweet, Nicola’s closed its brick and mortar shop at 805 Main St., in July.
A Facebook post stated, “We realized we weren’t able to enjoy our own celebrations as much, so we decided to minimize and close the storefront at the end of the month. We look forward to still seeing everyone at the community and school events.”
And patrons of the Eat Fit Go in Council Bluffs now have to “eat, fit and go” somewhere else, unfortunately.
The Eat Fit Go location at 3808 Metro Drive, Suite 102, in Council Bluffs closed its doors in November.
