In February, Shopko announced plans to close its stores in Glenwood and Missouri Valley after it announced in January that is would shutter its stores in Clarinda and Onawa.
General merchandise retailer Shopko filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January and said it would close more than 100 stores as part of its reorganization plan.
The troubled company announced the closing of more than 60 stores prior to the bankruptcy filing and added 38 stores at the time of the filing.
When the company filed for Chapter 11 protection, it had secured up to $480 million in financing from a group of lenders led by Wells Fargo Bank that allowed it to continue operating.
“In a challenging retail environment, we have had to make some very tough choices, but we are confident that by operating a smaller and more focused store footprint, we will be able to build a stronger Shopko that will better serve our customers, vendors, employees and other stakeholders through this process,” Schopko CEO Russ Steinhorst said.
In February, Shopko officials announced the closing of 139 additional Shopko and Shopko Hometown stores as well as plans to relocate approximately 50 optical centers in closing stores to new freestanding locations. The expanded list of closings announced this spring included the company’s stores in Glenwood and Missouri Valley.
Company officials said the the Clarinda and Onawa stores were set to close April 14. The estimated final day of operation for the Missouri Valley store was set as May 5, while the final day for the Glenwood store was May 12.
Shopko was not able to say how many of its 18,000 employees might be affected by the store closures.
Founded by a pharmacist in 1962, Shopko went public in 1991. It generated $3 billion a year in revenue in 2017.
Purchased by Sun Capital Partners, a private-equity firm, for about $1.1 billion in 2005 the Green Bay, Wisconsin-based company operated 363 stores in 24 states under varying formats.
