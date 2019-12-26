In mid-June, President Donald Trump made a stop in Council Bluffs to celebrate a “victory” with Iowa and Nebraska farmers at the Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy plant.
The victory included his administration’s recent move to lift a ban on selling gasoline mixed with 15% ethanol — E15 — during summer months and allow the fuel year-round. Iowa and Nebraska are the No. 1 and 2 ethanol producers. He noted that sales of ethanol drive business for corn farmers and ethanol refining plants.
Trump pledged to support America’s ethanol industry “like no other has fought before,” and farmers in the next year and a half “are going to be in the best position they have ever been in as farmers.”
“The best thing that ever happened to farmers is me,” Trump said Tuesday before he boarded Air Force One to Iowa. “We gave them ethanol at 15, which nobody was ever going to do.”
Sixth generational farmer Kevin Ross from Minden took a stand publicly during the event, thanking Trump on behalf of his farming family.
“In those conversations you heard the benefits of E15 and best of all, you listened,” Ross said, speaking to the crowd of a more than 1,000 invitation-only attendees. “You delivered on E-15, but we have more work to do … This is a win for the seventh generation on my farm and U.S. citizens.”
Arriving at SIRE, Trump toured the plant with Mike Jerke, president and CEO of SIRE; Steve Wellness, director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture; Geoff Cooper, president and CEO of Renewable Fuels Association; and Karol King, chairman of SIRE’s board of directors.
“He is no stranger to our great state,” Sen. Joni Ernst said, as she welcomed Trump to the stage. “Thank you for keeping your promise to Iowa, Nebraska and all of our states across the Midwest, and a promise kept to our farmers.”
Officials from Growth Energy, a biofuels trade group, said they expect the new E15 rule to spur development in places like Iowa and Nebraska.
“It’s a huge boost for rural communities at a time when they so desperately need it,” said Emily Skor, CEO of Growth Energy, a biofuels trade group.
Skor, who was mentioned in Trump’s speech, said in an interview that the previous rules around E15 caused logistical issues for sellers and that she expected to see more gas stations offering the product.
During the event, Trump made references to officials “not believing in ethanol” and that now “the rich harvest of American soil is turned into fuel that powers American cars and industries,” he said.
In closing remarks and at the end of his speech, Trump signed an executive order alongside Reynolds and Ernst to “speed up biofuels advances” and “promote agricultural biotechnology,” a decision that orders federal agencies to “streamline” regulations to speed innovation.
“We will never stop fighting for our farmers, for our country and for our great American flag,” he said.
— Roseann Moring and Joseph Morton of the BH News Service contributed to this report.
