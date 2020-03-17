Editor's Note: This is the original list of statements from various company officials prior to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds's emergency declaration. A new list has been started and can be found by clicking here.
Casey's General Stores
As our local communities prepare for, or deal with some of the first impacts of the coronavirus, I wanted to share directly with you, our guests, the actions Casey’s is taking to help keep our team members and guests safe.
First, and most important, the health and well-being of our people and communities is a priority. We are making decisions with this in mind, while continuing our mission of being here for guests. Our stores are open and we are working hard to keep the products you love available.
For the past month, our team members have been operating with heightened attention to actions like store cleaning and more frequent handwashing. This includes being diligent with fundamental actions like increasing the frequency of cleaning food prep equipment, counters, restrooms and fuel pumps as well as other high-touch surfaces throughout our stores. As always, our team members are staying home if they are sick.
We also are temporarily discontinuing the use of refillable mugs and cups in our stores in the interest of the well-being of our guests. Disposable cups are available and we appreciate your patience.
We will share updates as we have them, and we have an internal task force that continues to actively monitor the situation, and evaluate and expand existing response plans based on the latest information.
Casey’s plays a special role in our communities, and central to our purpose is making the lives of our guests better each day. So, we will be working hard to continue to be there to support you and your families.
Thank you for your loyalty and support.
Darren Rebelez, President and CEO, Casey’s General Stores
Hy-Vee
At Hy-Vee, we are committed to making our customers’ lives easier, healthier and happier. We care deeply about the communities we serve and believe that by working together with our employees and customers, we can all assist in helping our communities as the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation continues to evolve.
How we're responding
We have increased and enhanced our sanitization protocols throughout our stores. Employees are regularly cleaning and disinfecting surfaces, placing extra emphasis on high-touch surfaces like door handles, PIN pads at the checkout, restrooms, and other high-touch areas. Sanitizing wipes are available for customer use near all of our entrances, and hand sanitizer stations are located throughout our stores. Food service areas continue to be sanitized regularly as per FDA food code requirements.
The CDC and FDA have indicated that the coronavirus spread is not related to food. Our food service areas are still operating as usual, preparing and serving food per customer order. However, we have stopped sampling events in our stores and transitioned our salad bars to pre-packaged items.
For the time being, we are not allowing customers to use personal/reusable cups to refill fountain drinks, tea or coffee in any of our convenience stores or dining areas. If you have a cup that allows for a discount, we will certainly still apply the discount – but we need our customers to use a new cup each time. Our corporate partner Starbucks has already implemented a very similar practice for its coffee refills inside our stores.
We also have canceled any non-essential business-related travel and have asked our vendors and suppliers to stop all travel to our corporate offices and limit visits to our stores to help protect our employees and customers.
How you can help
In order to create a safe and clean shopping environment, we have asked all of our employees to take the following precautionary measures, and we urge our customers to do the same:
Wash your hands multiple times a day for at least 20 seconds with soap and warm water.
Stay home if you become sick, and remain at home until you are free of symptoms for at least 24 hours.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth. These are the areas where a virus can enter your body.
Routinely and thoroughly clean and disinfect all frequently touched surfaces.
Avoid close contact with those who are sick. Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer after.
Cover your mouth with a tissue or sleeve, not your hand, when you cough or sneeze.
Providing products & protection
We understand that many of you want to prepare during this time by stocking up on essential supplies. While we may have limited quantities available of certain items due to increased demand, we are working closely with our suppliers to make sure we have enough supplies to meet our shoppers’ needs. We are reaching out beyond our traditional supply channels to make sure we have the items you want. Our employees also are increasing their stocking efforts as we keep up with customer demand. As always, if you are looking for a certain product and can’t find it at your Hy-Vee store, simply ask one of the managers and we will do everything we can to find it for you.
Our Aisles Online service offers a good option for customers looking to purchase their grocery essentials without entering a store. You can choose to pick up your order at your local store, where one of our employees will bring it to your vehicle, or use our delivery service.
Please know that our Aisles Online delivery drivers also are taking extra precautions during this time, and will not enter your home with your groceries so they can maintain a safe distance during the drop off.
Information about COVID-19 and its impact is widespread and changing daily. It is important that our customers have access to current, factual information about COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website provides daily updates on the coronavirus: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/. Your county and state health departments’ website contains updated COVID-19 information specific to your area.
For 90 years, we have been committed to providing our customers and communities with high-quality products, an amazing customer experience and a helpful smile in every aisle. We’ll be here throughout this situation to serve you, our loyal customer, and take whatever steps are necessary to make sure your health and safety are protected as you shop with us during this time. We appreciate your loyalty.
Walmart
Keeping you and our associates safe is a top priority, so we wanted to share the steps we’re taking in response to coronavirus. With help from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as our own Chief Medical Officer, we’re developing preventative measures to maintain a clean, healthy environment in our stores.
First and foremost, we’ve ramped up cleaning efforts. Stores are cleaned daily, with sanitizing solutions used in high-touch, high-traffic areas. We also have associates dedicated to cleaning key areas throughout the day, and we’re sending additional supplies they can use at registers and on shopping carts.
Second, we’re dedicated to keeping stores stocked and prices fair. We’re working hard to replenish cleaning supplies, paper products, and other in-demand items as quickly as possible—and at our everyday low prices. We’re taking a firm stance against price gouging from third-party sellers, so if you see it happening, please report your concern here.
Third, we’ve asked associates who aren’t feeling well to refrain from coming in. We’ve also shared a new policy with them that provides extra flexibility to stay home, as well as pay options and support if they are affected by the virus.
Finally, we want to remind you that there are lots of great ways to shop with Walmart. You may want to consider trying online delivery or store pickup options, as well as our app’s Walmart Pay feature, which you can use when checking out at the register.
As always, we’re grateful for the opportunity to serve you. Rest assured, we’re doing everything in our power to provide a safe shopping experience for our customers and a healthy environment for our associates and communities. Find even more information here.
Sincerely,
Walmart
Village Inn
In response to the heightened focus and quickly evolving situation regarding Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), we wanted to provide a communication to affirm our renewed energy and enhanced communications with our team members relative to our long-standing food safety and sanitation protocols. We are also mindful of, and following, the guidance for recommended strategies as those are updated from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Our restaurant teams are committed to do their part to prevent the spread of the disease while supporting a top priority for the health and well-being of our customers, team members and the broader communities we serve. We have reinforced our excellent standard protocols and will continue to actively educate our team members on any and all recommended steps issued by local, state or national health officials. As to our team members, we are having more frequent meetings and communications regarding sanitation, including the following:
• Sanitizing
o While always a core to our health and safety protocols, we have increased the frequency of sanitizing all surfaces that might be touched using a chemical disinfectant approved to kill COVID-19.
o We have also implemented additional deep cleaning measures before and after business hours.
o We are cleaning and sanitizing 'high traffic areas' like bathrooms every hour throughout the day.
o Sanitizing all doors and door handles with a heightened frequency.
o Additional hand sanitizer stations have been added throughout our restaurants.
• Hand washing
o Again, a core to our health and safety protocols we have renewed our emphasis on the frequency for hand washing for at least 20 seconds with disinfectant soap and water.
o Our team members who prepare or cook your food wear gloves which are changed frequently in the course of our standard sanitation protocols.
o We have implemented additional, around-the-clock cleaning and sanitation procedures in every restaurant including disinfecting menus, table condiments, highchairs/boosters, etc. in addition to detailed, ongoing and standard kitchen disinfecting procedures.
• Monitoring the health and well-being of our team
o We have continued our already existing protocols to evaluate the health and wellness of all our team members daily. Our goal is to not only make sure our team is well, but that anyone who may be ill or who could have been exposed to any infectious disease stays home.
o We have detailed plans in place in the event we learn of any confirmed cases associated with anyone who has been in our restaurant, including additional deep cleaning protocols and any other measures recommended by local health officials.
o We have affirmed all management and supervisory leadership are aware of the relevant symptoms with diligence throughout each shift toward identification of any potential issues and encouragement to act quickly in sending team members home when warranted.
We will continue to monitor developments around the country, paying special attention to communities with significant reporting of the disease. To the extent there are additional protocols we can take in those communities to assist in limiting the spread of the virus, we will.
In times like this, the very best thing we can do is to work together to combat the spread of the disease. We all have a role to play in doing that but want you to know that Village Inn takes that job seriously.
If you have any concerns or questions, please do not hesitate to speak to any of our restaurant managers. Otherwise, please enjoy your dining experience with us!
Sincerely,
Craig Barber, President & CEO
Schwan's Home Delivery Service
The health and safety of our customers and employees has always been our top priority. We would like you to know that we are continuously monitoring and assessing the COVID-19 (the coronavirus) situation and are taking important measures to keep our communities safe and fed.
Focusing on Customer and Employee Safety
Our employees will be following precautions to keep you and our team members safe. These actions include limiting high-touch interactions like handshakes and entering your home, and maintaining a safe distance during at-the-door conversations. Our employees are also following recommended hygiene and cleanliness procedures, including disinfecting their handheld computers. Any employee who is diagnosed with the coronavirus will be self-isolated, covered under existing company leave policies, and not allowed to return to work until fully recovered.
Giving You No-Touch Drop-off Delivery Options
We can provide you with high-quality food you trust – delivered straight to your doorstep without having to interact face-to-face with anyone.
You can place an order for drop-off delivery anytime on Schwans.com, our app which is available in the App Store or Google Play, or by calling 1-888-SCHWANS. Orders will be delivered and dropped off at your doorstep, or you can opt for your order to be shipped via UPS – either way, no personal contact or signature is needed. Your food will be packed to stay frozen on your doorstep for hours. All drop-off orders require credit card payment in advance.
We’d be happy to help you place an order. If you call 1-888-SCHWANS, we can also help you set up an account on Schwans.com, if you don’t currently have one.
Providing Food When You Need It
If you need to stock up or replenish at any time, we’ll be there for you. Visit your account on Schwans.com or call 1-888-SCHWANS to see options for different or additional delivery days. Look for delivery options in checkout.
Providing High-Quality, Safe Food – As Always
For 68 years, we have taken great care to provide high-quality, safe products to our customers and communities. And right now, that promise is more important than ever. We will continue to deliver fast, easy, safe, frozen foods to you. Please note that we are closely following guidance by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, who have said they are not aware of “any reports at this time of human illnesses that suggest COVID-19 can be transmitted by food or food packaging.”
Following Health Authority Guidelines
Working with city, state and national health authorities, we are monitoring local outbreaks, closures and quarantine situations. Should we need to change or temporarily suspend a delivery route, we will keep you informed.
Thank you for being our customer. Together we will navigate the situation and keep each other and our communities safe.
Joe Kirby CEO & President, Schwan’s Home Delivery
Pizza Ranch
Pizza Ranch is committed to giving our guests legendary experiences and cravable food. Even now, as the world faces the challenge of COVID-19 (coronavirus), this same commitment continues. At the forefront of this promise is the safety of our guests and team members while we serve our great communities. We have established an internal task force to meet daily to actively monitor and follow the latest guidelines laid out by the CDC, State and Local health officials as this dynamic situation changes.
Even though COVID-19 is not transmitted through food, all of our restaurants and FunZone Arcades have been equipped with additional procedures to follow including the increased usage of gloves, and increased frequency of handwashing, cleaning and sanitizing processes. This sanitizing process uses high grade sanitizer on contact surfaces in the restaurant and FunZone Arcades. Also, remember our food is available to eat at your place through our carryout and delivery services where available. We truly thank you for your loyalty and we look forward to seeing you soon.
Regards,
Adrie Groeneweg, CEO and Founder, Pizza Ranch Inc.
Pizza King
At Pizza King, the well-being of our staff and guests is our number one priority. We want to ensure you that we are taking the COVID-19 pandemic very seriously. We are closely following any updates and guidance from the Iowa Department of Health, Center for Disease Control and the World Health Organization with regards to this virus.
Pizza King is taking extra precautions to help keep our guests and employees safe.
We have increased the frequency of surface cleaning.
Our employees are continuing to wash and sanitize their hands.
We are advising our staff to stay home if feeling ill.
We encourage our guests to stay home if they are feeling sick, as well
If you are craving Pizza King’s food, but don’t want to dine in. We have our carry out option for you, as well. You can order online at: www.pizzaking1101.com
Warmest Regards,
The Poulos Family
maurices
As the situation around the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to evolve, I wanted to reach out to you personally about what we are doing at maurices to ensure the well-being of our associates and customers. We know this is an unsettling time for everyone and our hearts go out to anyone who may be affected by the coronavirus. As always, the health and well-being of our customers and associates is our highest priority.
At maurices, our values and purpose revolve around care... for our associates, customers and communities. In that spirit, here are some of the actions we are taking in alignment with recommendations from public health authorities (including the World Health Organization and Center for Disease Control):
We have always prided ourselves in the cleanliness of our stores and recognize that this is more important now than ever. Hygiene standards for our associates, store environment and merchandise are and always will be a top priority.
We are continuing to require hand-washing protocol for our team and increasing the frequency of our cleaning, including sanitizing the cash wrap/checkout area and providing hand sanitizer at checkout.
We are committed to taking care of our team and will continue to provide them with up-to-the moment guidance and information so they can keep themselves, their family and you safe.
We have provided information to our home office and store teams on how to report and support anyone that may express that they have been impacted by the virus, including store closure decision-making support.
We have restricted business related air travel domestic and international, and have modified or postponed large meetings.
We are working diligently to continue bringing new fashions your way.
We are also ensuring our teams are staffed up to support your 24/7 online shopping at www.maurices.com, and are committed to making it as easy for you as possible. In addition, for a limited time, we want to offer you free shipping with no minimum threshold starting today!
We are open in your local neighborhoods, look forward to continuing to provide you the best shopping experience and are committed to communicating transparently and responsibly. Be well and thank you for your loyalty.
George Goldfarb, CEO
JCPenney
The health and safety of our Customers and Associates are a top priority, and our thoughts are with those impacted by the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic. Since it first surfaced, our teams have been monitoring the situation closely and taking every precaution to keep our Customers, Associates, and our communities safe.
With the effects of the outbreak being felt more each day, we wanted to reach out and share what we have been doing so you can continue to shop at JCPenney with confidence.
• Our stores are cleaned daily, and we recently increased the frequency of cleaning throughout the day with a focus on high traffic areas of the store.
• We're encouraging all Associates to take common-sense health precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), such as frequent hand washing or using alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol to stay healthy.
• Customers can also utilize our convenient services such as Buy Online, Pick up in Store available in all stores, and Style on the Go Curbside Pickup, in select locations.
• And while we appreciate the incredible dedication of our Associates, we're reminding them to stay home if they are sick and to use our paid time-off options so that they and their families do not suffer financially.
• We have also implemented strict domestic and international travel policies and limited the size of group meetings for our Associates and vendor partners to prevent the spread of illness.
• In addition, we have expanded our work from home options to provide associates additional flexibility if they are feeling unwell and support if they are affected by the virus.
All of these safeguards and precautions are made with you in mind. They are based on recommendations from local, state, and federal health officials whose experts are working tirelessly to safeguard our health. We will continue to follow guidance from health agencies and government officials to maintain a safe and engaging shopping experience for everyone.
Thank you for shopping at JCPenney. We look forward to continuing to serve you in our stores, online at our flagship store jcp.com, or through our mobile app.
Sincerely,
Jill Soltau, Chief Executive Officer, JCPenney
Panera
Our Panera Family is just that—a family made up of associates, guests and the communities we serve. The health, safety and overall wellbeing of our family, and yours, is always our top priority.
With this in mind, we have been closely monitoring the rapidly-changing situation around COVID-19 (commonly referred to as coronavirus), responding to new information as it arises and preparing for all possible scenarios, with the goal of continuing to safely serve you in our bakery‑cafes.
In addition to following the guidance provided by the CDC, WHO and local health departments, we are regularly consulting top medical experts as we implement our response. Out of an abundance of caution, we have taken the following steps beyond our usual high standards:
We prepared our associates and re-emphasized existing sanitation and illness policies, including frequent and proper handwashing, and our practices regarding wearing and changing of gloves.
We have implemented enhanced protocols for cleaning and sanitizing our bakery-cafes, including cleaning more frequently and adding additional cleanings with peroxide solution in high-touchpoint locations.
We’ve emphasized what associates can do to keep themselves and others safe, including not touching one’s face, and staying home if sick.
We have developed enhanced procedures to assess our associates’ fitness to return to work, risk of exposure after all personal travel, and have restricted air and rail travel.
Be assured we will do everything we can to continue to serve our guests safely and will continue to closely follow the guidance of the CDC and local health officials. We are also in the process of implementing additional measures, including:
Adding hand sanitizer stands in all of our bakery-cafes, to be installed as they arrive over the coming weeks.
Adding antimicrobial covers for our Fast Lane Kiosks, to be installed as soon as they arrive.
Modifying operations when needed to be able to continue to serve you. At times, this may mean we limit our service to Rapid Pick-Up®, Delivery or Drive-Thru only.
Implementing contactless delivery: we will update you on this channel in the near future.
We also have procedures in place to temporarily close Panera bakery-cafes for deep cleanings if required to protect the safety of our customers and associates. We will always follow the guidance of local health officials as we continue to manage this community by community.
Finally, we are focused on making sure our associates can put their health first and foremost as we face this situation together. We are implementing an emergency PTO policy which will help ensure that our associates are able to stay home if they are sick or diagnosed with COVID-19. We will be updating our website with additional details on this policy in the coming days.
We know there is a lot of information out there; for the most current information on COVID-19, including government health guidelines, visit:
- www.cdc.gov
- www.internationalsos.com
- www.who.int
We are working tirelessly to do what’s best for everyone who visits and works in our bakery-cafes. We are proud to be your second home, and look forward to seeing you again soon.
Warm Regards,
Niren Chaudhary, CEO
Marriott International
For more than 90 years, Marriott has lived by a core value established by our founder, JW Marriott, Sr., to "take care of our guests and associates." This enduring value guides us as we face the difficult challenge of responding to the coronavirus (COVID-19), which the World Health Organization declared a pandemic on Wednesday.
Our hearts and thoughts go out to the people who have been affected by this unprecedented event and we appreciate the healthcare workers, local communities, and governments around the world who are on the front line working to contain this coronavirus. Please know that we are vigilantly monitoring the COVID-19 situation around the clock and have precautions in place to ensure a healthy stay at any of our hotels across the globe.
In this climate, we know travel may not be your first thought, but I want you to know the safety of our guests and associates is our top priority. I want to thank you in advance for putting your trust in Marriott as you plan for future travels. Below is an update on what we are doing, keeping your safety top of mind.
When You Book
You should have confidence when you book a stay at any of our hotels across the globe that we are doing everything we can to have accommodations ready for you. We are closely monitoring the World Health Organization (WHO), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and local health agencies for the latest developments related to COVID-19 and following the guidance of government and public health officials. We are reinforcing these agencies' recommendations on the appropriate health and safety measures with our own hotel management teams and the hotel operators in our portfolio.
Before Your Stay
Given the impact of COVID-19 on how we work, socialize and travel, we have been adapting our cancellation policy over the past several weeks to the evolving nature of this epidemic. Today, we are updating our policy to provide our customers the most flexibility we can offer during these challenging times. Generally speaking, for guests with existing individual reservations, including reservations with pre-paid rates that are typically more restrictive, we will allow changes or cancellation without a charge up to 24 hours prior to arrival as long as the change or cancellation is made by April 30, 2020. For guests making new individual reservations between today and April 30, 2020, we will allow those reservations to be changed or cancelled at no charge up to 24 hours before a guest's scheduled arrival date. Please visit our website for the most up-to-date information and for additional details about availability and exclusions.
During Your Stay
We recognize that the COVID-19 virus has required all of us to be more mindful as we go through our regular activities. Daily, our hotels around the world are working to ensure that they meet the latest guidance from the CDC and WHO on hygiene and cleaning. Our hotels' health and safety measures are designed to address a broad spectrum of viruses, including COVID-19, and cover everything from handwashing hygiene and cleaning product specifications to guest room and common area cleaning procedures. Specific steps we are taking as a company can be found on our website.
For Our Marriott Bonvoy Members
We are focused on how the coronavirus is impacting our Marriott Bonvoy Members and have made some important updates to our loyalty program to provide greater flexibility when planning future travel. Specifically, we have paused points expiration until August 31, 2020 allowing Members ample time to redeem their points. In addition, we have extended the expiration of suite night awards (SNAs) with an expiration date of December 31, 2020 by one year to December 31, 2021. Lastly, Members who currently have an active Free Night Award (FNA) expiring in 2020 as part of their credit card benefit, annual choice benefit, promotions or travel package will be able to use it through January 31, 2021. We understand that earning status for 2021 may also be on your mind. As the current situation is still evolving, it is too early for us to make any changes. We will keep you updated on all loyalty program changes through our Marriott Bonvoy member benefits website.
We recognize that these are unsettling times and whether you are traveling now or in the future, we want you to know that your safety and well-being are our first priority.
Whenever you travel, we are waiting with open doors and open hearts to serve you.
Arne Sorenson, President and CEO, Marriott International
Party City
The well-being of our team members, customers and their families remains of utmost importance to us. In an effort to help contain the further spread of COVID-19 and align with the evolving guidance from federal and local health officials, we have made the decision to temporarily close all of our 757 Corporate retail stores throughout the United States effective Tuesday, March 17, at 6 p.m. local time through March 31, 2020. We have also made the decision to continue the work from home schedule for our corporate office personnel until at least April 3.
We will continue to monitor the situation and adjust accordingly to do what is best for the public health and safety and provide updates at PartyCity.com and through our social channels.
As always you can rely on us at PartyCity.com to help you celebrate the moments that matter most to you… whether that’s a child completing a home-school project, creating a family movie night and celebrating our important birthdays and anniversaries.
Be safe, and we look forward to celebrating with you soon.
Sincerely,
Brad Weston, CEO, Party City
Carter's
At Carter's, the safety, health, and well-being of your family and our family are our top priorities. Like you, we are actively monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. In these unprecedented times, we will continue to serve you in the safest manner possible and take all actions necessary to protect your family and our employees.
Trusted, Thorough Cleaning:
We are in contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and continue to follow their guidance, along with the World Health Organization (WHO), and will continue to follow their recommended protocols. Our stores are cleaned and sanitized daily as part of our normal business operations. We have also increased the frequency of those cleanings and added hand sanitizers throughout our stores for our customers and employees.
Taking Care of Our Team:
Carter's is committed to taking care of our associates. We are frequently updating our employees with guidance and information to help keep them and their families healthy. We require our associates to stay home if they do not feel well. In addition, we are helping our employees with supplemental benefits to assist them, as needed, during this time period.
Continuous Service:
We know that you count on Carter's to outfit your children as they continue to grow. Our goal is to make it easy for you to shop in the most safe and convenient way possible. We love seeing you and your children in our stores. Our team is also ready to serve you 24-7 online at www.carters.com, www.oshkosh.com or www.skiphop.com.
Our Company's mission is to serve the needs of all families with young children. In these challenging times, we will continue to support you and your family with the best value and experience in young children's apparel.
As always, thank you for being part of our Carter's family.
Sincerely,
Michael D. Casey, Chairman and CEO
AMC Theatres
If you are like me, your email inbox has been flooded by communications from companies detailing their responses to the coronavirus. Before I share with you what we are doing at AMC Theatres, I want to take a moment to share with you an optimistic thought.
The challenge that this outbreak represents to you, and to your family, friends and community is likely not similar to anything you have seen before. All of us currently find ourselves having to process our way through uncertainty, understandable anxiety and heightened risk. At some point though, hopefully sooner rather than later, the world will return to normal. Throughout history, people have always risen to meet whatever challenges have been thrown their way — usually emerging stronger than ever.
What is most important now is that you stay safe and healthy. To that end, here is what AMC is doing to help ensure the safety and health of our moviegoers and theatre teams.
Earlier today, AMC announced our detailed plan to ensure a clean and healthy movie-watching environment for you at our U.S. theatres. Most importantly, we have taken bold nationwide action to encourage “social distancing.”
LIMITING SEAT CAPACITY IN EVERY AMC AUDITORIUM
• To give you more empty space around you within our theatres, we are capping ticket availability to 50% of the normal seating capacity for every showtime in every auditorium at all AMC theatres nationwide. Once we hit 50% of an auditorium’s capacity, movie screenings will show as being Sold Out, even though by definition there will be a large number of unfilled seats. This will begin Saturday, March 14, and for now, will continue until April 30.
• For those AMC auditoriums with more than 500 seats, we will further reduce bookings to a maximum of 250 people in any case.
• And, it goes without saying that AMC is actively complying with all current and future federal, state and local authorities’ directives on social gathering.
ENHANCED THEATRE CLEANING
• AMC theatre teams are following AMC’s stringent health and safety cleaning protocols, which include that every auditorium is thoroughly cleaned between each and every showtime.
• In addition, AMC has instituted enhanced cleaning protocols, which ensure that at least once per hour within an AMC building, the theatre team is cleaning high-touch point areas, including: kiosks, counter tops, restroom areas, glass, handrails and doorknobs.
GUIDANCE FOR GUESTS AND THEATRE STAFF
• AMC has mandated that any theatre associate who feels ill is excused from work and should not come to the theatre.
• We urge all potential guests to stay at home and seek medical assistance if they are not feeling well.
As you may know, AMC Theatres was founded in 1920. For more than 100 years, we’ve taken great pride in making smiles happen every day at our movie theatres around the country. As we enter our second century, AMC remains firmly committed to offering you, as one of our most valued guests, a clean and healthy environment every time you come to enjoy movies at our theatres.
Adam Aron, CEO and President, AMC Theatres
Scooter's Coffee
At Scooter’s Coffee, our customers are truly like family. We look forward to seeing your smiling face each day and value the relationships we have built with each and every one of you. Our care for one another, and our genuine will and desire to do what’s right, will be our compass as we move forward in this challenging COVID-19 situation.
The health, safety and welfare of our communities, customers and employees have always been a top priority. Just like you, over the past few weeks, we have taken extra steps to do what is needed to keep everyone safe and healthy. Since the coronavirus first surfaced, we have actively monitored developments and implemented a series of precautionary steps based on recommendations from the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and public health officials. Scooter’s continues to maintain the highest levels of sanitation procedures and cleaning protocols.
In addition, Scooter’s Coffee employees have been reminded to stay home if they are sick and to take all health precautions recommended by the CDC, including frequent handwashing and adhering to strict food safety standards. We have also prepared our stores in case of emerging situations so they can act quickly and calmly, when it matters most. We have been working proactively with our suppliers and vendors to ensure we are able to continue to safely deliver your favorite drinks and food, each time we see you.
We thank you in advance for your flexibility and support as we navigate this unique situation. We remain committed to closely monitoring fact-based recommendations from the CDC and local health authorities. And, while we monitor the situation, our hearts continue to go out to all who have been impacted.
Times like this can feel uncertain, but through the lens of our core values (Integrity, Love, Humility, and Courage), we will see this through together. You matter very much to us. Thank you for your support and your patronage. We welcome you and look forward to serving you.
Sincerely,
Todd Graeve, Chief Executive Officer
Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will be closed to the public starting Monday, March 16, through the end of the month.
The decision was made based on the announcement on Saturday, March 14, by Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts of the state’s first case of community spread and Nebraska’s publication of guidance on events and public gatherings. The Zoo is not aware of any guests or employees with positive Coronavirus tests. As the situation changes and decisions are made about the re-opening and events, the Zoo will continue to post updates on this page and through social media.
Programs and events at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium are canceled through March 31. If you purchased a ticket or registered for a program, the Zoo will contact you separately. While we know this is right decision, there is a busy spring planned at the Zoo and an ongoing schedule of education programs. Zoo staff will continue to monitor this situation and hope to re-activate all plans soon.
Taking Action
The Zoo’s action plan regarding coronavirus includes closely monitoring national, state, and local health authorities for their recommendations regarding the general public and business operations. The Zoo will follow the recommendations regarding safety and precautionary measures issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Douglas (Nebraska) County Health Department, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and the Iowa Department of Health.
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is committed to clean facilities, including the regular cleaning of objects and areas that are frequently used, such as bathrooms, tabletops, counters, conference rooms, door handles, guardrails and railings. The Zoo will be installing additional alcohol-based hand sanitizers throughout public and employee areas. Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium always follows proper sanitation and cleaning processes, along with adhering to ServSafe in our food service and restaurant areas.
All Zoo employees have been asked to help prevent the spread of disease by taking steps to reduce the transmission of infectious disease in the workplace.
The best strategy remains frequent hand washing with warm, soapy water; covering your mouth whenever you sneeze or cough; and discarding used tissues in wastebaskets.
The Zoo is providing additional disinfectant wipes throughout the workplace and in common areas.
The Zoo has re-affirmed its sick policy and has reminded employees that it is critical that they do not report to work while they are ill.
Nonessential travel for employees has also been restricted.
Protecting Yourself and Others
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and its partners continue to track the unfolding outbreak of respiratory illness caused by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) and anticipate its impact on Nebraska and its health care system. Nebraskans can help protect themselves from COVID-19 and other respiratory infections by taking these steps.
Infectious disease experts at Nebraska Medicine have answered common questions about the virus, including advice about how to protect yourself and your loved ones.
Union Pacific Museum
In an abundance of caution and in the best interest of our visitors and staff, the Union Pacific Museum will suspend public access starting March 14, 2020. All programs and tours have been cancelled through April 15, 2020. We anticipate resuming regular operational hours (Thursday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) on April 16. We are committed to the health, safety, and well-being of our visitors, volunteers and staff.
The Durham Museum
Good morning. Out of an abundance of caution, The Durham Museum will be closed to the public starting Monday, March 16, through the end of the month.
The decision was made based on the announcement on Saturday, March 14, by Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts of the state’s first case of community spread and Nebraska’s publication of guidance on events and public gatherings. While there has been no known exposure or diagnosis of COVID-19 at our museum, we believe a temporary closure is in the best interest of our visitors, staff and volunteers. We are closely monitoring the coronavirus situation and maintaining ongoing communication with local health officials. Due to the rapidly changing nature of the situation, we will provide updates on our website. Follow The Durham Museum on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for immediate updates @TheDurhamMuseum.
During the closure, all museum public programs are postponed or cancelled through the end of the month. Whenever possible, The Durham will reschedule the public programs originally scheduled during the closure period. At this time, museum rentals will not be affected by the closure.
Digital Learning Resources
As an educational institution, we are closing to the public to ensure a safe and healthy environment for our visitors. At a time when students, teachers and learners of all ages across the country are looking for virtual learning resources, The Durham Museum will host a series of our free, award winning digital learning programs. Taught by educators and historians, these engaging and interactive classes follow National and State Social Studies Standards and are filled with primary sources featuring artifacts, videos and photographs along with pre- and post-visit activities.
These free exchanges can be accessed by Zoom on a laptop or mobile device, no matter where instruction takes place, including by students who are learning from home. Some programs will also be broadcast live on the museum’s social media pages. If you are interested in learning more or would like to register, please visit www.DurhamMuseum.org/digitallearning or email Education@DurhamMuseum.org.
We invite the public to explore The Durham’s online resources by visiting www.DurhamMuseum.org where you can search online collections and the Photo Archive, read our blogs or listen to our podcast.
Thank you, and be well.
Pottawattamie Arts, Culture and Entertainment (PACE)
Pottawattamie Arts, Culture and Entertainment’s (PACE) highest priority is the health and well-being of all Patrons, Partners, performers, artists, staff and volunteers. Following the recommendations of the state and local health departments regarding Coronavirus (COVID-19), PACE will be postponing all performances currently scheduled at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center which includes:
• Sunday, March 15 - The Music Man, Chanticleer Community Theater
• Friday, March 20 - The Music Man, Chanticleer Community Theater
• Saturday, March 21 - The Music Man, Chanticleer Community Theater
• Sunday, March 22 - The Music Man, Chanticleer Community Theater
• Saturday, April 4 - Swing, Swing, Swing!, American Midwest Ballet
• Sunday, April 19 - Spring Concert, Kanesville Symphony Orchestra
What Patrons can do:
• Wait for the rescheduled date - simply hold on to your tickets. There is nothing more that needs to be done at this time.
• Donate your tickets - donate your tickets and receive a tax deduction for the total ticket value.
• Refund - receive a refund for the value of the ticket.
We ask all Patrons and Partners for patience during what could be a lengthy rescheduling process. PACE and Partners will update ticket holders directly by email as details emerge and will share information via email, websites and social media.
If you have questions, would like to donate your ticket, or would like a refund, please contact the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center at boxoffice@paceartsiowa.org or 712-890-5601.
Thank you for your patience and your continued support.
Danna Kehm, CEO, PACE
