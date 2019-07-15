Westfair, this year scheduled for July 24-29, is the end of the year wrap-up for west Pottawattamie County’s 415 4-H members and FFA students.
The fair provides an annual 4-H and FFA showcase with judging in a wide range of categories for juniors, grades 4-5-6; intermediates, grades 7 and 8; and seniors, grades 9 through 12.
Categories include visual arts, food and nutrition, photography, agriculture and natural resources. Activities for 4-H and FFA students also include talent shows, livestock shows and a variety of family entertainment events.
While the fair doesn’t technically get underway until July 24, there were a number of events slated for the week beginning Monday, July 15.
First on the schedule was the table setting contest that was held July 15 at the Council Bluffs Public Library. The educational presentations and extemporaneous speaking contest were also held at the Council Bluffs Library on the same day.
One of the highlights of the pre-fair events was the annual 4-H apple pie contest held July 18 in the Underwood Middle School commons area starting at 9 a.m. and continuing until 3 p.m.
Tom Trede, 4-H sales committee co-chair, said that 94 4-H members have signed up for either the individual or the two-person team competition in the apple pie contest. The number of entries is up substantially from previous years when about 75 4-Hers were involved in the competiton.
After the apple pies have been judged, they will be frozen and stored at the Minden locker until they are auctioned off at the Westfair grounds on July 28.
On Monday, July 22, the focus will shift to the Lied Center on the Iowa School for the Deaf campus for the photography exhibit judging at 5 p.m.
Judging for the clothing selection, fashion review and the $15 challenge will also be held at 5 p.m. July 22 at the Lied Center.
Trede said the $15 challenge requires 4-Hers who enter the competion to put together an outfit for either a male or a female while spending a maximum of $15. He said clothing items are frequently purchased at second-hand stores then altered and decorated for the competition.
The 4-H and FFA competition becomes somewhat more traditional on Tuesday, July 23, as youngsters return to the horse arena at Westfair for the llama show at 8 a.m. and the horse show at 8:30 a.m. The horse and llama shows will follow the vet check at 7:45 a.m.
Vet checks and weigh-in for sheep and goats is slated for 6 to 7 p.m. on July 23 followed by early check in for static exhibits.
Check-in, vet check and weighing of swine will take place on July 24 from 7 to 9 a.m., with evaluation of static exhibits scheduled for 8:30 a.m. The livestock judging contest will be held in the Ak-Sar-Ben Pavillion beginning at 2:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 25, events include the dairy and goat show at 7:30 a.m., the sheep show at 10 a.m., the poultry show at 3 p.m. and judging of working exhibits at 3 p.m.
The swine show is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Friday, July 26, followed by the rabbit show at 8:30 a.m. Cattle events begin at 3 p.m.
The market beef show is slated for 7:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27, followed by the cat and small pet show at 9 a.m. and the dog show at 5:30 p.m.
The Cloverbud pet show will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 28, followed by the style show at 3 p.m. in the Westfair Tent and the apple pie auction at 5 p.m.
